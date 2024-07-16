How to fix my computer when netwtw04.sys fails?

If you are facing issues with your computer and receiving an error message related to “netwtw04.sys,” it’s likely that you are dealing with a problem related to your computer’s network drivers. The netwtw04.sys file is associated with Intel wireless adapters, and its failure can lead to connectivity issues on your computer. However, there are a few steps you can take to resolve this problem and get your computer back up and running smoothly.
1. Restart Your Computer
Sometimes, a simple restart can do wonders. Start by rebooting your computer and check if the error message related to “netwtw04.sys” still persists. Often, this can help resolve temporary issues related to the driver or any conflicting processes.
2. Update Your Network Driver
An outdated or corrupted network driver can cause netwtw04.sys errors. To update your network driver, follow these steps:
1. Open the “Device Manager” by searching for it in the Windows search bar.
2. Expand the “Network Adapters” category.
3. Right-click on your wireless adapter and select “Update driver.”
4. Choose the option to update the driver automatically. Windows will search for the latest driver and install it for you.
3. Roll Back to a Previous Driver Version
If you recently updated your network driver and started experiencing problems, it might be worth rolling back to a previous version.
1. Open the “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the “Network Adapters” category.
3. Right-click on your wireless adapter and select “Properties.”
4. Go to the “Driver” tab and click on “Roll Back Driver” if available.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.
4. Disable and Enable the Wireless Adapter
Try disabling and enabling your wireless adapter to restart the network settings. Here’s how:
1. Open the “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the “Network Adapters” category.
3. Right-click on your wireless adapter and select “Disable.”
4. Wait for a few minutes and right-click on the adapter again, selecting “Enable.”
5. Run a System File Checker Scan
Running a System File Checker (SFC) scan can help fix corrupted system files, including netwtw04.sys. Follow these steps:
1. Open the command prompt as an administrator. You can do this by right-clicking on the Start button and selecting “Command Prompt (Admin).”
2. Type “sfc /scannow” without the quotes and press Enter.
3. Wait for the scan to complete and follow any on-screen instructions if prompted.
6. Perform a Clean Boot
A clean boot starts Windows with minimal drivers and startup programs, which can help identify software conflicts. Here’s how to perform a clean boot:
1. Press Win + R on your keyboard, type “msconfig,” and hit Enter.
2. In the “System Configuration” window, go to the “Services” tab.
3. Check the box that says “Hide all Microsoft services.”
4. Click on “Disable all” to disable the non-Microsoft services.
5. Navigate to the “Startup” tab and click on “Open Task Manager.”
6. Disable all startup programs by right-clicking on each entry and selecting “Disable.”
7. Close the Task Manager and click “OK” in the System Configuration window.
8. Restart your computer.
7. Perform a System Restore
If none of the previous solutions work, you can try performing a system restore to a point before you started encountering the netwtw04.sys error.
1. Open the Control Panel and search for “Recovery.”
2. Click on “Recovery” and select “Open System Restore.”
3. Choose a restore point from before the issue started occurring and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.
8. Contact Technical Support
If the error still persists and you have exhausted all the troubleshooting steps, it might be time to seek assistance from technical support. They can provide further guidance and assistance specific to your computer and network setup.
FAQs:
1. Why does netwtw04.sys fail?
Netwtw04.sys failure can occur due to various reasons, such as outdated drivers, conflicts with other software, or corrupted system files.
2. Can a faulty Wi-Fi router cause netwtw04.sys errors?
While netwtw04.sys errors are primarily related to network drivers, a faulty Wi-Fi router or other network hardware issues can indirectly cause connectivity problems.
3. Do I need to reinstall my operating system if netwtw04.sys fails?
Reinstalling the operating system should be considered as a last resort. Try the troubleshooting steps mentioned earlier before resorting to a complete OS reinstallation.
4. Will a Windows update fix netwtw04.sys errors?
A Windows update might include fixes for known issues, including network driver-related problems. So, installing the latest updates may help resolve netwtw04.sys errors.
5. Can third-party antivirus software interfere with netwtw04.sys?
Some third-party antivirus software can cause conflicts with network drivers. Temporarily disabling or uninstalling such software can help identify if it’s the cause of the problem.
6. What if I don’t have an internet connection to update my drivers?
You can download the drivers on a different computer and transfer them using a USB drive or other external storage device.
7. Is netwtw04.sys error specific to Intel wireless adapters only?
Yes, netwtw04.sys is associated with Intel wireless adapters. Other manufacturers may have different driver files.
8. Can netwtw04.sys errors occur on macOS?
No, netwtw04.sys errors are specific to Windows-based systems and do not occur on macOS.
9. Are netwtw04.sys errors common?
While netwtw04.sys errors are not uncommon, they can be resolved by following the troubleshooting methods outlined in this article.
10. What should I do if the error occurs after a Windows update?
Try rolling back the update or updating your drivers to fix any incompatibility issues between the update and netwtw04.sys.
11. Can faulty hardware cause netwtw04.sys errors?
Faulty hardware, such as a damaged wireless adapter or motherboard, can potentially cause netwtw04.sys errors. In such cases, seeking professional assistance is recommended.
12. Is it possible to manually replace the netwtw04.sys file?
Manually replacing system files like netwtw04.sys is not recommended unless you are an experienced user, as it can lead to system instability. It’s best to rely on driver updates and other troubleshooting methods.