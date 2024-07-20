Introduction
When you encounter an error message stating “msvcr120 dll is missing from your computer,” it can be frustrating and confusing. However, you can resolve this issue by following a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of fixing the msvcr120 dll error and provide answers to some common related questions.
How to fix msvcr120 dll is missing from your computer?
The msvcr120 dll is an essential file for the proper functioning of Visual C++ Redistributable Packages. To fix the “msvcr120 dll is missing from your computer” error, you can follow these steps:
1. **Reinstall the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages:** The most effective way to fix the issue is to reinstall or repair the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages on your computer. You can download the appropriate package from the official Microsoft website and run the installer to repair or reinstall it.
2. **Install Windows Updates:** Make sure you have installed all the latest Windows updates. These updates often include fixes for various system files, including missing DLLs. To check for updates, go to the Control Panel, select Windows Update, and click on “Check for updates.”
3. **Run System File Checker (SFC) scan:** The System File Checker is a built-in Windows tool that scans for and replaces corrupted or missing system files. Open Command Prompt as an administrator, then type “sfc /scannow” and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete and follow the instructions provided by the tool.
4. **Update your drivers:** Outdated or incompatible device drivers can sometimes cause DLL errors. Visit the manufacturers’ websites for your hardware devices, such as graphics cards or printers, and download the latest drivers from there.
5. **Perform a clean installation of the program:** If the error is specific to a particular program, you can try uninstalling it completely and then reinstall it. A fresh installation might fix any issues with missing DLL files.
6. **Scan your system for malware:** Malware infections can cause various system errors, including missing DLLs. Run a trusted antivirus or anti-malware program to scan your system thoroughly and remove any detected threats.
7. **Restore your system:** If you recently made changes to your system settings or installed new software that triggered the DLL error, you can try restoring your system to a previous state. Use the System Restore feature in Windows to revert back to a time when the error did not occur.
8. **Check your Recycle Bin:** Accidentally deleting the msvcr120 dll file could be the cause of the error. Double-check your Recycle Bin to see if the deleted file is still recoverable. If it is, restore it and check if the error persists.
Related FAQs:
1. How to prevent the “msvcr120 dll is missing” error in the future?
To prevent this error in the future, keep your system updated with the latest Windows updates, regularly scan for malware, and be mindful when installing or uninstalling programs.
2. Can I manually download the msvcr120 dll file from the internet?
While it is possible to download DLL files from various websites, it is not recommended. It is always safer to obtain DLL files from official sources or by reinstalling the affected programs.
3. Can I use a third-party DLL fixer to resolve the issue?
Using third-party DLL fixer tools may pose security risks and may not always solve the issue effectively. Stick to the official methods mentioned earlier for resolving the missing DLL error.
4. Why do DLL errors occur?
DLL errors can occur due to various reasons, such as missing or corrupted system files, malware infections, outdated drivers, or improper program installations.
5. Can I replace the msvcr120 dll file manually?
Replacing the msvcr120 dll file manually is not advisable. It is better to reinstall or repair the affected program or the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages.
6. What is the purpose of the msvcr120 dll file?
The msvcr120 dll file is part of the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages and provides essential functions for the smooth operation of certain programs and applications.
7. Is the msvcr120 dll error unique to a specific Windows version?
No, the msvcr120 dll error is not limited to a specific Windows version. It can occur on various Windows operating systems, including Windows 7, 8, and 10.
8. Do I need to restart my computer after fixing the missing DLL error?
After reinstalling the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages or following any other method, it is recommended to restart your computer. This allows the changes to take effect properly.
9. Can installing an antivirus program fix the missing DLL error?
While having an antivirus program installed is important for overall system security, it may not directly fix the missing DLL error. Running a malware scan can help identify and remove any threats that could be causing the issue.
10. What should I do if none of the methods mentioned here work?
If none of the methods mentioned here fix the missing DLL error, you may want to consider seeking professional help or consulting the support forums of the affected program or operating system.
11. Is it safe to download DLL files from unknown websites?
Downloading DLL files from unknown websites can be risky, as they may contain malware or be outdated. It is advisable to obtain DLL files from official sources or reinstall the affected programs.
12. Can registry cleaners fix DLL errors?
Registry cleaners may help resolve some DLL issues caused by invalid registry entries, but they should be used with caution. It is recommended to create a backup and use reputable registry cleaning tools if necessary.