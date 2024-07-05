How to fix mouse and keyboard freeze?

Is your mouse and keyboard freezing unexpectedly? Don’t worry, we have some potential solutions to help you get back on track!
1. Check the Physical Connections
One of the common causes of mouse and keyboard freeze is loose or faulty connections. Make sure the mouse and keyboard cables are securely plugged in, and if possible, try using different USB ports.
2. Update or Reinstall Drivers
Outdated or corrupted drivers can be another reason behind mouse and keyboard freezing. Visit the manufacturer’s website and download the updated drivers for your specific model. Alternatively, you can use Device Manager to uninstall and reinstall the drivers.
3. Scan for Malware
Certain malware infections can interfere with the functioning of your mouse and keyboard. Run a reputable antivirus or antimalware program to scan your computer thoroughly.
4. Adjust Power Management Settings
Sometimes, power management settings can cause intermittent freezing issues. Go to your computer’s Control Panel, select Power Options, and make sure to disable any settings that put your USB devices to sleep when not in use.
5. Check for Conflicting Software
Certain software applications can conflict with your mouse and keyboard drivers, resulting in freezing. Uninstall any recently installed software that might be causing the issue and observe if the problem persists.
6. Perform a System Restore
If you recently made changes to your computer’s settings or installed software before the freezing started, performing a system restore might help. Choose a restore point from a time when your mouse and keyboard were working correctly.
7. Adjust USB Selective Suspend Settings
The USB Selective Suspend feature can sometimes interfere with the normal functioning of your USB devices. Open Power Options from the Control Panel, click on Change plan settings, and then click on Change advanced power settings. Locate USB settings and disable USB Selective Suspend.
8. Clean the Mouse and Keyboard
Dirt, dust, and debris can accumulate over time and cause your peripherals to freeze. Use compressed air or a soft brush to clean your mouse and keyboard regularly.
9. Test with Different Mouse and Keyboard
If possible, borrow a mouse and keyboard from a friend or colleague to check if the freezing issue persists. If it doesn’t, it may be time to replace your old peripherals.
10. Update Your Operating System
Ensure that your operating system is up to date with the latest patches and updates. Some freezes can be caused by compatibility issues that are fixed in newer versions or updates.
11. Disable Background Programs
Background programs or processes can sometimes hog system resources and lead to freezing issues. Use Task Manager to identify and disable any unnecessary programs running in the background.
12. Check for Overheating
Excessive heat can cause various hardware malfunctions, including freezing issues. Ensure that your computer is adequately cooled and check for any signs of overheating, such as loud fan noise or hot surfaces.
How to fix mouse and keyboard freeze?
The best approach to fix mouse and keyboard freeze is to start by checking the physical connections, updating or reinstalling drivers, scanning for malware, adjusting power management settings, and checking for conflicting software. If the problem persists, try performing a system restore or adjust USB Selective Suspend settings. Cleaning the peripherals, testing with different devices, updating the operating system, disabling background programs, and checking for overheating are also potential solutions.