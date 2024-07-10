How to fix Macbook pro 2017 keyboard keys?

The MacBook Pro 2017 is widely regarded as one of the best laptops available in the market, but it hasn’t been without its share of issues. One of the most common problems faced by users is the malfunctioning of keyboard keys. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to fix the keyboard keys on your MacBook Pro 2017 and get your typing experience back on track.
1. Check for Dust and Debris
Over time, dust, crumbs, or other debris can accumulate beneath the keys, which can hinder their function. Start by turning off your MacBook and gently tilting it to remove any loose debris. Then, use a can of compressed air to blow out any persistent dust.
2. Clean the Keys
If there are grime or sticky substances on the keys themselves, cleaning them can often resolve the issue. Take a microfiber cloth and dampen it slightly with isopropyl alcohol. Gently wipe each key to remove any dirt or residue.
3. Use Keyboard Settings for Sticky Keys
In macOS, there is a feature called Sticky Keys that can be enabled to fix unresponsive keys. To activate it, go to System Preferences > Accessibility > Keyboard and check the box next to “Enable Sticky Keys.” This allows you to perform key combinations by pressing one key at a time.
4. Reset the SMC
The System Management Controller (SMC) controls various hardware functions on your MacBook, including the keyboard. Resetting the SMC can often solve keyboard-related issues. To do this, shut down your MacBook, then hold down the Shift, Control, and Option keys along with the power button for 10 seconds. Release the keys and power on the device.
5. Update macOS
Outdated software can sometimes lead to keyboard problems. Make sure your MacBook Pro 2017 is running the latest version of macOS. Go to the Apple menu > System Preferences > Software Update, and if an update is available, install it.
6. Reset the Keyboard Dictionary
Sometimes, a corrupted keyboard dictionary can cause key malfunctions. Resetting it can fix the issue. Open System Preferences > Keyboard > Text and click on “Restore Defaults.” This will remove any customizations you’ve made.
7. Check for External Interference
External wireless devices or electrical devices near your MacBook Pro can interfere with the keyboard’s functionality. Move away from any potential sources of interference, such as your phone, microwave, or other electronic devices, and check if the keyboard issues persist.
8. Contact Apple Support
If none of the above steps work, it’s advisable to reach out to Apple Support. They can provide further troubleshooting assistance and guide you through the next steps, which could involve repair or replacement of the keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a regular keyboard with my MacBook Pro 2017?
Yes, you can use a regular keyboard by connecting it via USB or Bluetooth.
2. Are all MacBook Pro 2017 models affected by keyboard issues?
No, while the MacBook Pro 2017 had some keyboard problems, not all models were affected. However, it is always a good idea to be aware of potential issues.
3. Why do my MacBook Pro 2017 keys feel stuck or unresponsive?
The keys may feel stuck or unresponsive due to dust, debris, or a hardware malfunction.
4. How do I prevent dust and debris from getting under my keys?
Using a keyboard cover can help prevent dust and debris from entering the keyboard.
5. Can I fix a sticky key on my own?
Yes, you can fix a sticky key by cleaning it with isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth.
6. Is keyboard replacement covered under warranty?
If your MacBook Pro 2017 is still under warranty, keyboard replacement may be covered. Check with Apple Support for detailed information.
7. What if some keys on my keyboard are not working at all?
If some keys are not working at all, it may indicate a hardware issue. Contact Apple Support for assistance.
8. Can I disable specific keys on my MacBook Pro 2017?
Yes, you can disable specific keys by using third-party software or custom keyboard shortcuts.
9. Should I attempt to remove individual keys to clean them?
Removing individual keys from the keyboard is not recommended unless you have experience and the necessary tools.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to blow out debris from the keys?
No, using a hairdryer is not recommended as it may cause damage to the keyboard.
11. How long does it take to get a keyboard replacement?
The time required for keyboard replacement may vary. Apple Support can provide an estimate based on your location.
12. Can I use compressed air directly into the keyboard?
Using compressed air directly into the keyboard is not recommended, as it may damage the internal components.