How to Fix Keyboard on Laptop Not Typing?
Having a keyboard on your laptop that is not typing can be frustrating, especially when you rely on it for work or school. Thankfully, there are several solutions you can try to resolve this issue. In this article, we will guide you through various troubleshooting steps to fix the keyboard on a laptop that is not typing.
1. Check for Physical Damage
If your keyboard is not typing at all, the first thing you should do is check for any physical damage. Inspect the keys to ensure none of them are stuck or damaged.
2. Restart Your Laptop
Sometimes, a simple restart can fix minor software glitches that may be preventing your keyboard from typing. Try restarting your laptop and see if the issue persists.
3. Check Keyboard Language Settings
Ensure that the keyboard language settings on your laptop are configured correctly. Go to the Control Panel or settings menu and verify that the language matches your keyboard layout.
4. Update Keyboard Driver
Outdated or corrupt keyboard drivers can cause issues with typing. Visit the manufacturer’s website and download the latest driver for your keyboard model. Install the driver and restart your laptop.
5. Disable Filter Keys
Filter Keys is a Windows feature that ignores brief or repeated keystrokes. However, it may cause your keyboard to stop typing altogether. Disable Filter Keys by going to the Control Panel > Ease of Access Center > Make the keyboard easier to use.
6. Scan for Malware
Malware can interfere with various system functions, including the keyboard. Run a thorough scan using reliable antivirus software to check for and eliminate any potential malware affecting your laptop’s keyboard.
7. Use an External USB Keyboard
If your laptop’s built-in keyboard is still not working, try connecting an external USB keyboard to see if it functions properly. If it does, it indicates a hardware issue with your laptop’s keyboard that may require professional repair.
8. Check Keyboard Settings
Access the keyboard settings in the Control Panel or settings menu and ensure that keyboard functionality is enabled. Adjust any settings that may have been changed inadvertently.
9. Clean the Keyboard
Dirt, dust, and debris can accumulate beneath the keys, causing them to stick or stop working altogether. Use compressed air or a soft brush to gently clean the keyboard, removing any obstructions.
10. Perform a System Restore
If your keyboard was working correctly in the past and suddenly stopped typing, it could be due to recent system changes. Perform a System Restore to revert your laptop back to a previous state where the keyboard was functional.
11. Check for Loose Connections
Make sure the keyboard connection to your laptop is secure. If it’s a removable keyboard, unplug it and plug it back in firmly. For built-in keyboards, consider opening your laptop and checking the connection internally if you’re comfortable doing so.
12. Contact Technical Support
If none of the above methods work, it might be best to reach out to the technical support of either your laptop manufacturer or a professional repair service. They can provide further guidance and help you resolve the issue.
How to fix keyboard on laptop not typing?
To fix a keyboard on a laptop that is not typing, you can try checking for physical damage, restarting your laptop, checking keyboard language settings, updating the keyboard driver, disabling filter keys, scanning for malware, using an external USB keyboard, checking keyboard settings, cleaning the keyboard, performing a system restore, checking for loose connections, or contacting technical support if all else fails.