How to fix keyboard keys switched Windows 10?

Are you experiencing a frustrating issue where the keys on your keyboard are switched in Windows 10? This issue can be quite perplexing, as it can make typing correctly nearly impossible. However, fear not! In this article, we will guide you through some simple troubleshooting steps to fix keyboard keys switched in Windows 10.
Why are my keyboard keys switched in Windows 10?
The keyboard keys could be switched in Windows 10 due to several reasons. One common cause is incorrect keyboard layout settings. Another possibility is the presence of a faulty or outdated keyboard driver.
How to fix keyboard keys switched in Windows 10?
To fix keyboard keys switched in Windows 10, you can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Check and change the keyboard layout settings
1. Open the Start menu and click on the “Settings” gear icon.
2. In the Settings window, select “Time & Language” and then click on “Language” in the left-hand menu.
3. In the Language settings, click on “Keyboard” and ensure that the correct keyboard layout is selected.
4. If the incorrect layout is selected, click on “Options” and add the correct layout by clicking the “+ Add a keyboard” button.
5. Once the correct layout is added, you can remove the incorrect layout if it is present.
Step 2: Update the keyboard driver
1. Open the Start menu and type “Device Manager.” Click on the “Device Manager” option that appears.
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Keyboards” category.
3. Right-click on your keyboard and select “Update driver.”
4. Choose the option to search automatically for updated driver software. Windows will search online for the latest driver and install it if available.
5. Restart your computer after the driver update is complete.
Step 3: Perform a keyboard hardware check
1. Shut down your computer and disconnect the keyboard.
2. Connect the keyboard to another computer or laptop to check if the issue persists.
3. If the keys are still switched on another computer, it indicates a hardware problem with the keyboard. In this case, you may need to replace the keyboard.
FAQs:
1. What other possible causes can lead to keyboard keys being switched?
Other possible causes include incompatible or conflicting software, keyboard language settings, or physical damage to the keyboard.
2. Is there a way to switch back to the default keyboard layout settings in Windows 10?
Yes, you can easily revert to the default keyboard layout settings by following the steps mentioned in Step 1 and removing any additional layouts.
3. Are there any keyboard layout settings specifically for laptops?
Yes, laptops often have additional keyboard layout settings specific to their built-in keyboards. These settings can typically be found in the system settings or control panel.
4. Can I fix the keyboard keys switched issue without restarting my computer?
In most cases, restarting the computer is necessary to apply the changes made to the keyboard settings or to update the keyboard driver.
5. What should I do if none of the troubleshooting steps work?
If none of the troubleshooting steps mentioned above work, you may consider contacting technical support for further assistance or consider replacing your keyboard.
6. Can a software conflict cause the keyboard keys to switch?
Yes, incompatible or conflicting software can interfere with the normal keyboard functionality and cause the keys to switch.
7. Is it possible to fix the keyboard keys switched issue by reinstalling the keyboard driver?
Reinstalling the keyboard driver can sometimes resolve the issue, especially if the driver was corrupted or outdated.
8. Can a third-party keyboard customization software cause the keys to switch?
Yes, third-party keyboard customization software may alter the keyboard mapping, resulting in switched keys. Disabling or uninstalling such software might solve the problem.
9. What if only some keys on the keyboard are switched?
If only certain keys are switched, it could indicate physical damage to the keyboard. In such cases, replacing the faulty keys or the entire keyboard may be necessary.
10. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to tackle the switched keys issue temporarily?
Unfortunately, there are no specific keyboard shortcuts to resolve the switched keys issue temporarily. The steps mentioned above should help you permanently fix the issue.
11. Can a malware infection cause the keyboard keys to switch?
While extremely rare, certain malware infections can interfere with keyboard functionality, leading to switched keys. However, it is more common for malware to cause other issues.
12. Can I use an external keyboard as a temporary workaround?
Yes, connecting an external keyboard to your computer can serve as a temporary workaround until you can fix or replace your current keyboard.