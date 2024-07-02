One of the most frustrating computer problems is when your keyboard and mouse stop working. It can leave you feeling helpless, unable to navigate or type anything. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to solve this issue. Read on to find out how to fix keyboard and mouse not working.
1. Check for Connection Issues
The first thing you should do is ensure that your keyboard and mouse are properly connected to your computer. If they are wired devices, check that the cables are securely plugged into the USB ports. If you are using wireless devices, make sure they have fresh batteries and are properly synced with your computer.
2. Restart Your Computer
Sometimes, a simple restart can solve many technical glitches. Close all your programs and restart your computer. This action can reset any software conflicts that may be causing the keyboard and mouse to stop functioning properly.
3. Try Different USB Ports
If your keyboard and mouse are connected via USB, try plugging them into different USB ports on your computer. Occasionally, a specific USB port may encounter hardware or driver issues, causing the devices to malfunction.
4. Update Device Drivers
Outdated or corrupt device drivers can lead to keyboard and mouse problems. To fix this, you can update the device drivers manually through the Device Manager in Windows. Alternatively, you can download the latest drivers from the manufacturer’s website.
5. Check for Hardware Conflicts
It is possible that another hardware component in your computer is conflicting with your keyboard and mouse. Open the Device Manager and check for any devices with a yellow exclamation mark indicating a problem. If you find any conflicts, resolve them accordingly.
6. Test with Different Devices
To determine if the issue lies with your keyboard and mouse or your computer, try using different devices. Borrow a friend’s keyboard and mouse, or try connecting your peripherals to another computer. If they work fine on another system, it signals that the problem lies with your computer.
7. Scan for Malware
Malware or viruses can cause various issues on your computer, including problems with input devices. Perform a thorough scan using reliable antivirus software to eliminate any potential threats that may be affecting your keyboard and mouse.
8. Boot in Safe Mode
Booting your computer in Safe Mode allows it to start with a minimal set of drivers and services, helping you identify any software conflicts that might be causing the issue. If your keyboard and mouse work correctly in Safe Mode, it indicates that a third-party program or driver is causing the problem.
9. Perform System Restore
If the problem started recently, you can use the System Restore feature in Windows to revert your computer’s settings to an earlier point in time when your keyboard and mouse were working correctly. This can help eliminate any recent changes that might have caused the malfunction.
10. Check Accessibility Settings
In some cases, the keyboard and mouse may appear to be unresponsive due to accessibility settings being enabled. Access the Control Panel and navigate to the Ease of Access Center to make sure the settings are configured correctly.
11. Hardware Reset
If all else fails, you can try performing a hardware reset. Shut down your computer completely, disconnect the power cord, and remove the battery (if applicable) from your laptop. Wait for a few minutes before reconnecting everything and powering on your computer again.
12. Seek Professional Help
If you have tried all the above steps and your keyboard and mouse are still not working, it may be time to seek professional assistance. A certified technician can diagnose and resolve the underlying hardware or software issues causing the problem.
FAQs
Q1. Why is my keyboard not working?
There could be several reasons for your keyboard not working, including connection issues, outdated drivers, or hardware conflicts.
Q2. What should I do if my mouse is not responding?
Check the mouse connection, ensure it has power, and try plugging it into a different USB port. If the issue persists, update the mouse drivers or test with a different mouse.
Q3. Can a virus cause keyboard and mouse issues?
Yes, malware or viruses can interfere with the proper functioning of your keyboard and mouse.
Q4. Why do my keyboard and mouse work on other computers?
If your keyboard and mouse work fine on other computers, it suggests that the problem lies with your computer’s hardware or software configuration.
Q5. How can I check if a driver is causing the problem?
You can open the Device Manager and look for any devices with yellow exclamation marks, indicating a driver issue.
Q6. Can software conflicts affect keyboard and mouse functionality?
Yes, third-party software conflicts can cause problems with your keyboard and mouse. Booting in Safe Mode can help identify and resolve such conflicts.
Q7. What is System Restore, and how does it work?
System Restore is a feature that allows you to revert your computer to a previous state, undoing recent changes. It can be used to fix system issues, including malfunctioning input devices.
Q8. How do I access the Control Panel in Windows?
You can access the Control Panel by clicking on the Start button and searching for “Control Panel.” Another way is to right-click on the Windows icon in the taskbar and choose “Control Panel” from the context menu.
Q9. Is it necessary to remove the battery during a hardware reset?
No, removing the battery is only applicable to laptops. For desktop computers, simply disconnecting the power cord is sufficient.
Q10. Do I need professional help to fix this issue?
If you have exhausted all the troubleshooting steps and the problem persists, it is advisable to seek professional assistance.
Q11. Can a hardware issue cause both the keyboard and mouse to stop working?
Yes, hardware failures, such as a faulty USB port or motherboard, can cause both the keyboard and mouse to become unresponsive.
Q12. What are some common accessibility settings that can affect input devices?
Settings like Sticky Keys, Filter Keys, or Mouse Keys can inadvertently affect the responsiveness of your keyboard and mouse.