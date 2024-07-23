**How to fix keyboard and mouse not working Windows 10?**
Having your keyboard and mouse not working in Windows 10 can be frustrating. It can disrupt your workflow and hinder your ability to navigate through your computer. The good news is, there are several troubleshooting steps that you can take to resolve this issue. So, let’s dive into some solutions to fix keyboard and mouse not working in Windows 10.
1. Check for hardware issues
Make sure that your keyboard and mouse are properly connected to your computer. If you’re using wireless peripherals, ensure that the batteries are charged and the transmitter is connected.
2. Restart your computer
Sometimes, a simple restart can solve the problem. Turn off your computer, wait for a few seconds, and then turn it back on. This may help your keyboard and mouse start functioning again.
3. Use the on-screen keyboard
If your keyboard is not working, you can use the on-screen keyboard in Windows 10. Press the “Windows key + R” to open the Run dialog, type “osk”, and hit Enter. This will bring up the on-screen keyboard, allowing you to input commands using your mouse.
4. Update or reinstall drivers
Outdated or corrupted device drivers can cause issues with your keyboard and mouse. To update the drivers, go to the Control Panel, then to “Device Manager,” and look for the keyboard and mouse drivers. Right-click on each driver and select “Update driver.” If updating doesn’t work, uninstall the driver and restart your computer. Windows will automatically install the drivers again.
5. Try different USB ports
Problems with USB ports can cause your keyboard and mouse to stop responding. Unplug the peripherals and try plugging them into different USB ports on your computer. This may help resolve any connectivity issues.
6. Check for malware
Malware infections can interfere with your keyboard and mouse functionality. Run a full scan with your trusted antivirus software to detect and remove any potential threats.
7. Disable Fast Startup
Fast Startup, a feature in Windows 10 that reduces startup time, can sometimes conflict with keyboard and mouse drivers. To disable Fast Startup, go to the Control Panel, choose “Power Options,” click on “Choose what the power buttons do,” and uncheck the box next to “Turn on fast startup.”
8. Perform a system restore
If your keyboard and mouse stopped working after a recent software or driver update, performing a system restore can revert your computer back to a previous working state. Open the Control Panel, navigate to “Recovery,” and choose “System Restore” to proceed.
9. Use the Troubleshooter
Windows 10 provides built-in troubleshooters that can automatically detect and resolve common issues. Press “Windows key + I” to open the Settings app, go to “Update & Security,” select “Troubleshoot,” and run the troubleshooters for the keyboard and mouse.
10. Check for Windows updates
Keeping your Windows 10 up to date is important for maintaining system stability. Go to the Settings app, select “Update & Security,” and click on “Check for updates.” Install any available updates and restart your computer.
11. Test your keyboard and mouse on another computer
To confirm if the problem lies with your keyboard and mouse or your computer, try connecting them to another computer. If they work fine, then the issue is likely with your Windows 10 settings or drivers.
12. Contact technical support
If none of the above solutions work, it may be time to reach out to technical support for further assistance. They can help diagnose the problem and guide you through more advanced troubleshooting steps.
**In conclusion**
Experiencing issues with your keyboard and mouse not working in Windows 10 can be frustrating, but by following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve the problem. Remember to check for hardware issues, update or reinstall drivers, try different USB ports, and perform system maintenance tasks like malware scans and Windows updates. If all else fails, don’t hesitate to seek technical support.