How to fix iPhone 6s unavailable without computer?

Is your iPhone 6s showing the “iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes” message, but you don’t have access to a computer? Don’t fret! There are a few solutions you can try to fix this issue without the need for a computer.
1. Wait for the disabled message to disappear
In some cases, the “iPhone is disabled” message will disappear after a certain period. Wait for a while and check if the message no longer appears.
2. Use a trusted friend’s computer
If you have a close friend or family member who has a computer with iTunes installed, you can utilize their device to fix your iPhone. This way, you can restore your device without owning a computer of your own.
3. Visit an Apple Store
Make an appointment at your nearest Apple Store or an authorized service provider. The technicians can help you unlock your iPhone and resolve the issue without the need for a computer.
4. Try using Find My iPhone app
If you have previously set up Find My iPhone on your device, you can use another iOS device to unlock your iPhone remotely using the Find My app. This way, you can bypass the disabled message without a computer.
5. Attempt a hard reset
Perform a hard reset on your iPhone by pressing and holding both the Home button and the Power button simultaneously until the Apple logo appears. This might help in resolving the issue.
6. Restore via iCloud
If you have enabled iCloud backup on your iPhone, you may be able to restore your device without a computer. However, keep in mind that this method will erase all data on your iPhone.
7. Contact Apple Support
Reach out to Apple Support for guidance on fixing your disabled iPhone without a computer. They may provide you with alternative methods or solutions tailored to your specific situation.
8. Visit a local computer cafe or library
If you don’t have access to a computer at home, consider visiting a local computer cafe or library. These places often provide computer access to the public, allowing you to connect your iPhone and fix the issue.
9. Try a third-party data recovery service
There are third-party services available that offer data recovery and iPhone unlocking. Research and find a reputable service that can help you unlock your iPhone without the need for a computer.
10. Ask for assistance from a tech-savvy friend
If you have a tech-savvy friend or family member, don’t hesitate to ask for their assistance. They might know of a workaround or have the necessary tools to help you fix your iPhone without a computer.
11. Consider borrowing a computer from someone
Reach out to friends, colleagues, or neighbors who own a computer and explain your situation. They may be willing to lend you their computer temporarily, allowing you to fix your iPhone.
12. Check for local iPhone repair shops
Search for local iPhone repair shops that offer services like screen replacements or unlocking. They may have the required equipment to connect your iPhone to their computer and fix the issue.
In conclusion, while not having access to a computer can limit your options, there are still several methods you can try to fix your disabled iPhone 6s. Whether it’s using a friend’s computer, seeking assistance from Apple Support, or exploring alternative solutions, be patient and persistent in your pursuit to rectify the problem.