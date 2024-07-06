How to fix high CPU usage on zoom?

If you have experienced high CPU usage on Zoom during your video conferencing sessions, you may have noticed that it causes your computer to slow down or freeze. This can be frustrating, especially when you need to focus on your meeting or presentation. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to fix high CPU usage on Zoom and ensure smooth performance during your video calls.
**1. Close Unnecessary Background Applications:** One of the main reasons for high CPU usage on Zoom is running multiple applications in the background. Close any unnecessary programs to free up CPU resources for Zoom.
**2. Disable HD Video:** High-definition video can consume a significant amount of CPU power during video calls. To reduce CPU usage, you can disable HD video in the Zoom settings.
**3. Update Zoom:** Make sure you are using the latest version of Zoom, as older versions may have bugs or performance issues that can cause high CPU usage.
**4. Adjust Zoom Settings:** In the Zoom settings, you can adjust the video settings to optimize performance and reduce CPU usage. Lowering the video resolution and frame rate can help improve CPU efficiency.
**5. Use Hardware Acceleration:** Enabling hardware acceleration in Zoom settings can offload some of the video processing tasks to your computer’s GPU, reducing the strain on the CPU.
**6. Limit Screen Sharing:** If you are constantly screen sharing during Zoom calls, it can increase CPU usage. Limit screen sharing to essential moments to avoid overloading your CPU.
**7. Check for Malware:** Malware or viruses on your computer can also cause high CPU usage. Run a thorough scan with your antivirus software to detect and remove any malicious programs.
**8. Restart Zoom:** Sometimes, simply restarting the Zoom application can help resolve high CPU usage issues. Close the Zoom app and reopen it to see if the problem persists.
**9. Update Device Drivers:** Outdated or faulty device drivers can cause compatibility issues that lead to high CPU usage. Make sure all your drivers are up to date to prevent performance problems on Zoom.
**10. Use a Wired Connection:** a weak or unstable Wi-Fi connection can cause Zoom to consume more CPU resources. Switch to a wired Ethernet connection for a more stable and reliable internet connection.
**11. Close Other Tabs and Programs:** Having multiple tabs and programs open while using Zoom can strain your CPU. Close any unnecessary tabs and applications to reduce CPU usage.
**12. Opt for a Lower Performance Profile:** If you are using a laptop or a computer with power-saving features, enabling a lower performance profile can help reduce CPU usage during Zoom calls.
By following these tips and tricks, you can effectively reduce high CPU usage on Zoom and optimize performance for smoother video conferencing experiences. Making small adjustments to your settings and habits can make a big difference in how your computer handles the demands of Zoom calls.