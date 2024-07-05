How to fix external keyboard keys not working?

Introduction
Using an external keyboard can be a convenient way to type on your computer or laptop, but it can be incredibly frustrating if certain keys stop working. Before rushing to buy a new keyboard, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve the issue. In this article, we will explore some common causes of external keyboard keys not working and provide effective solutions to fix them.
Common Causes and Solutions
1. Loose Connections
If some keys on your external keyboard are not responding, first check if the cable connecting the keyboard to your device is securely plugged in. Try disconnecting and reconnecting it to ensure a proper connection.
2. Restart the Device
Restarting your computer or laptop can often resolve minor software glitches, including keyboard issues. Save any work you have open, shut down your device, wait a few seconds, and then power it back on again.
3. Update Keyboard Drivers
Outdated keyboard drivers can cause key malfunctions. Head to the manufacturer’s website and download the latest drivers for your keyboard model. Install them and see if this resolves the problem.
4. Check for Physical Damage
Inspect your external keyboard for any signs of physical damage, such as spills, debris, or loose keys. Use compressed air to clean dust and debris from between the keys. If any keys are loose or damaged, consider replacing the keyboard.
5. Disable Stick Keys
Sometimes, the sticky keys feature can interfere with the normal functioning of your external keyboard. To disable this feature in Windows, go to the Control Panel, locate the Ease of Access settings, and turn off the Stick Keys option.
6. Test the Keyboard on Another Device
Connect your malfunctioning external keyboard to another computer or laptop. If the issue persists, it is likely a problem with the keyboard itself rather than your device. Consider getting a replacement.
7. Use an External USB Hub
If your keyboard is connected to your computer through a USB hub, try connecting it directly to a USB port on your device. Some USB hubs may not provide sufficient power to the keyboard, causing malfunctions.
8. Check Language and Region Settings
Incorrect language and region settings can sometimes lead to keyboard problems. Ensure that the input language and region settings on your device match the keyboard layout you are using.
9. Reset Keyboard Settings
Resetting your keyboard settings to default can help resolve software-related issues. In Windows, go to the Control Panel, select Keyboard, and click on the “Restore Defaults” or similar button.
10. Run Keyboard Troubleshooter
Windows has a built-in keyboard troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix common keyboard issues. To access it, go to the Control Panel, search for “Keyboard,” and select the “Find and fix keyboard problems” option.
11. Reinstall the Keyboard
Uninstalling and reinstalling the keyboard driver can refresh the settings and potentially fix the problem. Go to the Device Manager, expand the “Keyboards” category, right-click on your keyboard, and select “Uninstall.” After that, restart your computer, and the driver will be automatically reinstalled.
12. Seek Professional Help
If none of the above steps solve the issue with your external keyboard, it might be a hardware problem requiring professional assistance. Contact the keyboard manufacturer or a trusted computer technician for further diagnosis and repair.
Conclusion
Experiencing issues with your external keyboard can be frustrating, but in most cases, the problem can be resolved through simple troubleshooting steps. By following the suggestions outlined in this article, you should be able to fix the problem and get back to typing smoothly on your external keyboard. Remember to always rule out any simple solutions before considering a replacement or seeking professional assistance.