If you find yourself in a situation where your iPhone is disabled and you don’t have access to a computer, it can be a frustrating experience. However, there are still a few methods you can try to fix a disabled iPhone without connecting it to a computer. In this article, we will discuss these methods in detail.
**How to fix disabled iPhone without connecting to computer?**
The answer to this question depends on the reason behind your iPhone being disabled. If you have forgotten your passcode or entered it incorrectly too many times, there are a few solutions you can attempt without using a computer:
1. Use iCloud
If you have Find My iPhone enabled and set up an iCloud account, you can erase your iPhone remotely using another device. This will remove the passcode and allow you to set up your iPhone as new.
2. Use Siri
If you have a version of iOS prior to iOS 8.3, you can try using Siri to bypass the passcode. Activate Siri by pressing and holding the Home button, then ask Siri for the current time. Tap on the clock icon to open the World Clock, and then select the “+” symbol to add a new clock. In the search bar, type random letters or numbers, select all, and choose “Share” to access various options. Through this, you may eventually gain access to the Home screen.
3. Use Apple’s Find My app
If you have updated to iOS 13 or later, the Find My app can help you erase your iPhone remotely, removing the passcode lock.
4. Wait it out
If you have set up the “Erase Data” feature on your iPhone, after ten unsuccessful passcode attempts, your iPhone will automatically erase itself, including the passcode. You can then set up your iPhone as new.
5. Contact Apple Support
If none of the above methods work, reaching out to Apple Support directly may be your best option for resolving the issue.
