**How to Fix “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” Error**
Encountering a “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error can be frustrating, especially when trying to establish a remote connection. This error typically occurs due to various factors such as network issues, firewall restrictions, or misconfigured settings. However, fret not! In this article, we will explore some effective solutions to fix this error and restore your connection.
How to fix “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer”?
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you resolve the “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error:
1. Check your internet connection: Ensure you have a stable and reliable internet connection. Try accessing other websites or services to verify your network connection.
2. Disable the firewall temporarily: Firewalls can sometimes block incoming or outgoing connections. Temporarily disabling your firewall can help determine if it is the source of the problem.
3. Verify remote computer settings: Ensure the remote computer’s settings are correctly configured for remote connections. Check that it allows incoming connections and that the necessary ports are open.
4. Restart your router: Power cycling your router can often resolve network issues. Disconnect the router from its power source and reconnect after a few seconds.
5. Use a different remote desktop protocol: If you encounter the error while using a specific remote desktop protocol, consider switching to a different protocol, such as Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or Virtual Network Computing (VNC).
6. Update network drivers: Outdated or incompatible network drivers can cause connection problems. Update your network drivers to the latest version to ensure compatibility and stability.
7. Reset TCP/IP settings: Resetting the TCP/IP settings can help resolve network-related issues. Open the command prompt as an administrator and enter the command “netsh int ip reset” followed by a system restart.
8. Disable energy-saving settings: Energy-saving settings can sometimes interrupt network connectivity. Ensure your computer’s power settings are configured to allow uninterrupted network connections.
9. Check for software conflicts: Conflicts between different software applications can disrupt remote connections. Disable or uninstall any software that may interfere with your remote connection.
10. Contact your network administrator: If you are attempting to connect to a remote computer on a corporate network, contact your network administrator for assistance. They can provide guidance specific to your network environment.
11. Try an alternative connection method: If you’re unable to establish a remote connection, consider alternative methods such as using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or a remote assistance tool.
12. Seek professional help: If all else fails, it may be necessary to consult a professional IT technician or the technical support team of the remote computer application you are using. They can offer personalized solutions or explore additional troubleshooting steps.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Why am I getting the “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error?
The error can occur due to network issues, firewall restrictions, or misconfigured settings on the remote computer.
2. Can a weak internet connection cause this error?
Yes, a weak or unstable internet connection can contribute to the “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error.
3. Do I need administrative access to fix this error?
No, administrative access is not always required to fix this error. However, some troubleshooting steps may require administrative privileges.
4. Will disabling the firewall compromise my security?
Temporarily disabling the firewall is generally safe, as long as it is only done for diagnostic purposes. Remember to re-enable the firewall once the troubleshooting is complete.
5. Is it necessary to restart both my computer and the remote computer?
Restarting both your computer and the remote computer can help resolve certain system glitches or network-related issues.
6. Can using a VPN help bypass this error?
In some cases, using a VPN can help bypass network restrictions or resolve routing issues, potentially overcoming the “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error.
7. Are all remote desktop protocols equally affected by this error?
While the “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error can occur across multiple protocols, some protocols may be more prone to this error than others.
8. Can I fix this error without restarting my router?
Restarting the router is often a quick and effective solution. However, in some cases, other troubleshooting steps may be sufficient to fix the error without a router restart.
9. How can I identify conflicting software?
You can identify conflicting software by disabling third-party applications or performing a clean boot and testing the remote connection after each step.
10. Can misconfigured network settings cause this error?
Yes, misconfigured network settings on either the local or remote computer can contribute to the “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error.
11. Is it safe to uninstall and reinstall remote desktop software?
Uninstalling and reinstalling remote desktop software can be a safe troubleshooting step. However, it is always advisable to create a backup and follow the software vendor’s guidelines.
12. Why should I seek professional help?
If you have exhausted all troubleshooting options, seeking professional help can provide you with tailored solutions based on the specific circumstances of your network and remote connection.
In conclusion, encountering the “Connection Was Closed by Remote Computer” error can be resolved through various troubleshooting steps. By checking your network, ensuring proper settings, and trying alternative methods, you can establish a stable remote connection and resume your work seamlessly.