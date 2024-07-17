How to fix computer when an app wont open?

It can be incredibly frustrating when you’re ready to use a specific application on your computer, only to find that it won’t open. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to get your app up and running again. In this article, we will guide you through the process of fixing your computer when an app won’t open.
The App Won’t Open: What to Do?
1. Restart Your Computer
Sometimes a simple restart can resolve the issue. Close all programs, log out, and restart your computer to refresh its system processes.
2. Check Task Manager
Open the Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc) and end any processes related to the app that won’t open. Then try launching the app again.
3. Update the App
Outdated versions of applications can sometimes cause compatibility issues. Check for updates for the app that won’t open, download and install them, then try launching it once more.
4. Clear App Cache
In some cases, accumulated cache data can prevent an app from opening. Navigate to the app’s settings or preferences and look for an option to clear its cache. Try relaunching the app afterward.
5. Run the App as an Administrator
Right-click on the app icon or executable file, and select “Run as Administrator.” This action can override any permission issues that may be preventing the app from opening.
6. Check Your Antivirus/Firewall Settings
Sometimes, overprotective antivirus or firewall settings can block certain applications. Temporarily disable these security features and attempt to open the app again.
7. Perform a Clean Boot
A clean boot helps identify potential software conflicts. To do this, open the System Configuration tool (Windows Key + R, then type “msconfig”) and select the “Selective startup” option. Disable all startup items and services except for Microsoft ones, then restart your computer and try launching the app.
8. Reinstall the App
Uninstall the problematic app, restart your computer, and then proceed with reinstalling it from its official source. This can fix any corrupted files or settings that may have been causing the issue.
9. Check System Requirements
Ensure that your computer meets the system requirements for the app. Inadequate hardware specifications may prevent an application from running properly.
10. Update Device Drivers
Outdated or incompatible device drivers can interfere with app functionality. Visit the manufacturer’s website or use a reliable driver updater tool to check for updates and install them, if available.
11. Scan for Malware
Malware infections can impact overall system performance and hinder app functionality. Run a full scan of your computer using reputable antivirus software to eliminate any potential threats.
12. Seek Professional Help
If you have tried all the above steps and still can’t get the app to open, it may be time to contact professional technical support. They can diagnose and resolve complex issues that may require advanced troubleshooting techniques.
By following these steps, you should have a fair chance of resolving the issue when an app won’t open on your computer. Remember to always keep your system and applications up to date to minimize the chances of encountering such problems in the future.
Related FAQs
1. How can I fix an app that crashes immediately after opening?
You can try clearing the app cache, updating the app, or reinstalling it to fix immediate crashing issues.
2. What should I do if an app freezes and becomes unresponsive?
Press Ctrl + Alt + Del and open the Task Manager. End the app’s process, then try launching it again or restarting your computer.
3. Why won’t Microsoft Office apps open on my computer?
Try repairing the Microsoft Office installation using the Control Panel’s “Programs and Features” section or reinstalling the suite to resolve the issue.
4. How do I fix apps that won’t open on a Mac?
Clearing app caches, updating macOS, and reinstalling problematic apps can often resolve issues with apps not opening on a Mac.
5. Can running a computer in Safe Mode help with app opening issues?
Yes, starting your computer in Safe Mode can help identify whether third-party software or drivers are causing compatibility issues with the app.