How to fix computer screen not in center?

If you are facing the issue of your computer screen not being centered, it can be frustrating and affect your work or entertainment experience. However, there are several methods you can try to fix this problem on your own. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to resolve this issue and have your screen perfectly centered again.
Why is my computer screen not centered?
Several factors could cause your computer screen to not be centered properly. Some common reasons include incorrect screen resolution settings, outdated graphic drivers, or a misaligned display.
Method 1: Adjust screen resolution settings
If your computer screen is not centered, adjusting the screen resolution settings might solve the problem. Here’s how to do it:
1. Right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings” or “Screen resolution.”
2. Scroll down to the “Resolution” section and click on the drop-down menu.
3. Try changing the resolution to different options until you find the one that centers the screen properly. Click “Apply” to apply the changes.
Method 2: Update your graphic drivers
Outdated or incompatible graphic drivers can cause various display issues, including screen misalignment. To update your graphic drivers:
1. Press the “Windows + X” keys and select “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the “Display adapters” category.
3. Right-click on your graphics card and select “Update driver.”
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the driver update process.
Method 3: Use monitor settings
Your monitor might have built-in settings that allow you to adjust the screen position manually. Refer to your monitor’s user manual to find the specific steps to access and adjust these settings.
Method 4: Check for a misaligned display
A misaligned display can also cause your screen to appear off-center. To fix this issue:
1. Look for physical buttons or controls on your monitor.
2. Press the appropriate buttons to access the display menu.
3. Locate the options to adjust the horizontal and vertical positioning.
4. Make small adjustments until the screen is centered correctly.
Method 5: Restart your computer
Sometimes a simple restart can resolve minor software or display-related issues. Restart your computer and check if the screen is centered correctly upon reboot.
Method 6: Check for system updates
Ensure that your computer’s operating system is up to date. System updates often include bug fixes that can address display issues.
Method 7: Reset display settings
Resetting the display settings to their default values can fix any misconfigurations that are causing the screen misalignment. Here’s how:
1. Right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings” or “Screen resolution.”
2. Scroll down and click on “Advanced display settings.”
3. Click on “Display adapter properties.”
4. Go to the “Monitor” tab and click on “Refresh rate.”
5. Select the highest refresh rate available, then click “OK.”
6. Restart your computer and check if the screen is centered properly.
Method 8: Test on another display
If possible, connect your computer to another monitor or display to determine if the issue is related to your computer or the monitor itself. If the screen is centered on the other display, the problem lies with your monitor.
Method 9: Contact technical support
If none of the above methods work, it may be necessary to reach out to the manufacturer’s technical support for further assistance. They can provide specific instructions or options based on your computer and monitor models.
FAQs:
1. My screen is horizontally shifted, how can I fix it?
Adjust the horizontal positioning settings on your monitor using the built-in buttons or controls.
2. Why is my screen shifted to the left?
It could be due to incorrect screen resolution settings or a misaligned display. Try adjusting the resolution or using the monitor’s settings to center it.
3. Can outdated graphic drivers cause a misaligned screen?
Yes, outdated or incompatible graphic drivers can cause various display issues, including screen misalignment.
4. Should I try changing the refresh rate to fix the centering issue?
Changing the refresh rate may resolve some display issues, but it may not specifically fix the screen centering problem.
5. My computer screen is centered, but the taskbar is not. What can I do?
Right-click on the taskbar, select “Taskbar settings,” and toggle the switch under “Taskbar alignment” to center it.
6. Will resetting my display settings delete any data?
No, resetting the display settings will not delete any data but will revert the display settings to their default values.
7. Can a faulty HDMI cable cause screen misalignment?
Yes, a faulty HDMI cable can cause display issues, including screen misalignment. Try using a different cable to see if the problem persists.
8. My screen is centered, but the display appears blurry. How can I fix it?
Adjust the screen resolution settings to ensure it matches your monitor’s native resolution for a clearer display.
9. Can a virus or malware cause the screen misalignment?
It is unlikely that viruses or malware directly cause screen misalignment. However, it is always recommended to have up-to-date antivirus software to prevent any potential issues.
10. Are there any software programs that can fix the screen centering issue?
There are third-party software programs available that claim to fix display issues, but it is advisable to try the methods mentioned earlier before opting for such software.
11. Why does my screen shift every time I switch screen resolutions?
This issue can occur if your graphic drivers are outdated or incompatible. Updating the drivers should resolve the problem.
12. Can adjusting the screen orientation help fix the centering issue?
Adjusting the screen orientation may help if the screen is rotated or upside down, but it may not specifically address the centering problem.