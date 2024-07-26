How to fix computer screen cut off?

Are you experiencing the frustration of having your computer screen cut off? Don’t worry; this is a common issue that can be easily fixed. Whether you’re working on an important project or enjoy watching movies, a properly aligned and fully visible computer screen is essential. In this article, we will guide you through some simple steps to resolve the problem of a cut-off computer screen.
Reasons for a Cut Off Computer Screen
Before diving into the methods to fix a cut-off computer screen, it’s important to understand the potential causes. Here are a few common reasons:
1. **Resolution mismatch:** If your screen resolution setting doesn’t match the native resolution of your screen, the display may be cut off or have black borders.
2. **Incorrect display settings:** Poorly configured display settings, such as overscan or underscan settings, can cause a portion of the screen to be cut off.
3. **Outdated graphics drivers:** If your computer’s graphics drivers are out of date, it can lead to compatibility issues, resulting in a cut-off screen.
Now that we have identified the possible causes, let’s move on to the solution.
How to Fix a Cut Off Computer Screen
To fix a cut-off computer screen, follow these simple steps:
1. **Adjust screen resolution:** Right-click on your desktop and select “Display Settings.” From there, choose a resolution that matches your screen’s native resolution.
2. **Check display settings:** Open the graphics card control panel and look for settings related to overscan or underscan. Disable these settings to fit the screen properly.
3. **Update graphics drivers:** Visit the manufacturer’s website or use a reliable driver updater tool to download and install the latest graphics drivers for your computer.
4. **Restart the computer:** Sometimes, a simple restart can fix display issues. Reboot your computer and check if the screen is no longer cut off.
5. **Check HDMI connections:** If you’re using an HDMI cable to connect your computer to a monitor or TV, ensure that the cable is securely plugged in at both ends.
Related FAQs
1. Why is my computer screen cut off on the sides?
A computer screen might be cut off on the sides due to resolution mismatch or incorrect display settings.
2. Can a cut-off computer screen be fixed without external help?
Yes, most of the time, you can fix a cut-off computer screen by adjusting the settings and following the steps mentioned earlier.
3. Will updating graphics drivers solve the issue?
Yes, updating your graphics drivers often resolves cut-off screen problems as new drivers ensure compatibility and optimize display settings.
4. What if adjusting the screen resolution doesn’t fix the issue?
If changing the screen resolution doesn’t work, try adjusting the scaling settings from the graphics card control panel.
5. Why does a cut-off screen occur while watching videos?
A cut-off screen while watching videos may be due to incorrect display settings, overscan, or underscan settings, which can be resolved by following the steps provided.
6. Can using outdated graphics drivers cause a cut-off screen?
Yes, outdated graphics drivers can lead to compatibility issues, resulting in a cut-off screen. Updating the drivers should resolve this problem.
7. Is it necessary to restart the computer after making display settings changes?
Restarting the computer is not always necessary, but it can help apply the changes correctly and ensure that the cut-off screen issue is resolved.
8. Are the steps mentioned applicable to both Windows and macOS?
Yes, the steps mentioned above can be followed on both Windows and macOS operating systems.
9. Do HDMI connections often cause a cut-off screen?
Sometimes, loose or faulty HDMI connections can result in a cut-off screen. Make sure the cable is securely plugged in.
10. Can a cut-off screen be caused by a hardware defect?
Yes, in some cases, a cut-off screen may be caused by a hardware defect. If the issue persists after performing the mentioned steps, consult a professional technician.
11. Is there any software available to automatically fix screen cut-off issues?
Yes, there are several software applications available that can help automatically adjust display settings and fix cut-off screen problems.
12. Can the screen be cut off due to a damaged monitor?
Yes, a damaged monitor can cause a cut-off screen. If other troubleshooting methods fail, try connecting your computer to a different screen and check if the issue persists.