**How to fix computer is not running genuine windows?**
If you are encountering an issue where your computer is no longer running a genuine Windows operating system, it can be quite frustrating. Not only can it limit access to certain features and updates, but constant reminder messages can interrupt your workflow. However, there are several steps you can take to resolve this issue and ensure that your computer is running a genuine version of Windows.
To fix the problem of a computer not running genuine Windows, follow these steps:
1. **Run the Windows Activation troubleshooter**: This built-in tool can automatically detect and resolve issues related to Windows activation. Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app, then go to Update & Security > Activation. Click on “Troubleshoot” and let the troubleshooter run. It will attempt to fix any underlying issues causing the non-genuine Windows error.
2. **Use the “slmgr.vbs” command**: Open the Command Prompt as an administrator by right-clicking on the Start button and selecting Command Prompt (Admin). In the command prompt window, type “slmgr.vbs -rearm” and press Enter. This command will reset the licensing status of your operating system and can potentially fix the issue.
3. **Check your Product Key**: If you have a product key, verify that it is correctly entered. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Activation and click on “Change product key.” Enter the correct key and click Next to activate Windows.
4. **Contact Microsoft Support**: If the above steps do not resolve the issue, it’s recommended to reach out to Microsoft Support for further assistance. They can provide specific guidance based on your situation and help you resolve the non-genuine Windows problem.
Here are some related FAQs and their answers:
1. Can I continue using a non-genuine Windows operating system?
Using a non-genuine Windows operating system is not recommended as it may result in limited access to features, security vulnerabilities, and non-receipt of important updates.
2. How can I check if Windows is genuine?
To check if your Windows is genuine, go to Settings > Update & Security > Activation. A genuine Windows installation will display “Windows is activated” along with your product key.
3. Why did my Windows suddenly become non-genuine?
There are several reasons why your Windows installation may suddenly become non-genuine, including hardware changes, software conflicts, or issues with the operating system license.
4. Can I resolve the non-genuine Windows issue without reinstalling Windows?
Yes, you can resolve the non-genuine Windows issue without reinstalling the operating system by following the steps mentioned earlier in this article.
5. What should I do if the Windows Activation troubleshooter fails to fix the issue?
If the Windows Activation troubleshooter fails to fix the non-genuine Windows issue, try using the “slmgr.vbs” command or contact Microsoft Support for further assistance.
6. How can I prevent my Windows from becoming non-genuine?
To prevent your Windows from becoming non-genuine, ensure that you have a genuine product key and regularly update your operating system to receive all necessary security updates.
7. Will activating Windows delete my files?
No, activating Windows will not delete your files. The activation process simply verifies the authenticity of your operating system and enables you to access all features and updates.
8. Can I use a product key from another computer to activate Windows?
No, you cannot use a product key from another computer to activate Windows. Each product key is unique to the specific installation of Windows it was assigned to.
9. Is it possible to run a non-genuine version of Windows indefinitely?
While it is technically possible to run a non-genuine version of Windows indefinitely, it is not recommended as it may lead to issues with security, compatibility, and functionality.
10. Can I upgrade from a non-genuine Windows to a genuine Windows?
Yes, you can upgrade from a non-genuine Windows to a genuine Windows. Ensure that you have a valid product key and follow the appropriate steps for upgrading your operating system.
11. What are the risks of using a non-genuine Windows?
Using a non-genuine Windows operating system can pose several risks, including potential security vulnerabilities, limited access to updates, and legal implications, as it violates the software license terms.
12. Can I reinstall Windows to resolve the non-genuine issue?
Reinstalling Windows may help resolve the non-genuine Windows issue, but it should be considered as a last resort. Before proceeding with a reinstallation, ensure that you have backed up all your files and have a valid product key ready for activation.