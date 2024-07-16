How to fix code 43 USB Windows 10?

It can be extremely frustrating when you connect your USB device to your Windows 10 computer, only to encounter an error message stating “Code 43.” This error usually signifies that the USB device has malfunctioned and Windows has stopped it because it reported problems. However, there’s no need to panic as there are several solutions to fix this issue. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to troubleshoot and resolve the Code 43 USB error in Windows 10.
What is Code 43 USB Error?
Code 43 is a device manager error code that Windows 10 uses to indicate that a connected USB device has stopped functioning correctly. The error message often reads “Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)”. It can occur due to a variety of reasons such as outdated drivers, driver conflicts, damaged USB ports, or hardware failures.
How to Fix Code 43 USB Error?
To fix the Code 43 USB error in Windows 10, you can try the following solutions:
1. Restart Your Computer
Sometimes, a simple restart can solve the issue. Reboot your Windows 10 computer and check if the Code 43 error persists.
2. Update USB Drivers
Outdated or faulty USB drivers can often lead to device malfunctions. To update your USB drivers, follow these steps:
– Press Win + X and select Device Manager.
– Expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category.
– Right-click on the USB device displaying the Code 43 error and select “Update driver.”
– Choose the option to search automatically for updated driver software.
– Restart your computer and check if the issue is resolved.
3. Reinstall USB Drivers
If updating the drivers doesn’t work, you can try reinstalling them. Here’s how:
– Open Device Manager as described above.
– Right-click on the USB device with the error and select “Uninstall device.”
– Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the drivers.
4. Use Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter
Windows 10 offers a built-in troubleshooter to fix common hardware and device issues. Here’s how you can use it to fix the Code 43 error:
– Press Win + I to open the Settings.
– Go to Update & Security > Troubleshoot.
– Click on “Hardware and Devices” and select “Run the troubleshooter.”
– Follow the on-screen instructions and let Windows diagnose and fix the problem.
5. Check USB Port and Cable
Sometimes, the USB port you are using might be causing the error. Try connecting your USB device to a different port and see if the Code 43 issue is resolved. Additionally, check the USB cable for any damage or connectivity issues.
6. Update Windows
Keeping your Windows 10 system up to date can also prevent USB errors. Make sure you have installed all the latest updates by following these steps:
– Press Win + I to open the Settings.
– Go to Update & Security > Windows Update.
– Click on “Check for updates” and let Windows download and install any available updates.
7. Disable and Enable USB Device
Disabling and re-enabling the USB device can sometimes reset its configuration and resolve the error. Here’s how:
– Open Device Manager.
– Right-click on the USB device with the error and select “Disable device.”
– Wait for a few seconds and then right-click again and choose “Enable device.”
8. Use System Restore
If the Code 43 error recently started occurring after a system change or driver update, you can use the System Restore feature to revert your computer to a previous state where the USB was working fine.
9. Replace the USB Device
If all the above steps fail to fix the Code 43 error, it’s possible that the USB device itself is faulty. Try connecting the device to another computer to determine if it’s the device or your computer causing the issue.
Other Common Questions and Solutions
1. What does Code 43 mean for USB?
Code 43 is a device manager error code that indicates a malfunctioning USB device.
2. How do I fix a USB error in Windows 10?
To fix a USB error in Windows 10, you can try restarting your computer, updating/reinstalling USB drivers, using the hardware and devices troubleshooter, checking the USB port and cable, updating Windows, disabling/enabling USB devices, using System Restore, or replacing the USB device.
3. Why is my USB not recognized?
If your USB is not recognized, it could be due to outdated drivers, driver conflicts, damaged USB ports, or hardware failures.
4. How do I fix a USB that is not being recognized?
You can fix a USB that is not being recognized by updating/reinstalling USB drivers, checking the USB port and cable, or using the hardware and devices troubleshooter.
5. How do I reinstall USB drivers Windows 10?
To reinstall USB drivers in Windows 10, open Device Manager, right-click on the USB device, select “Uninstall device,” and restart your computer.
6. What can cause a USB device not to work?
A USB device may not work due to outdated drivers, driver conflicts, damaged USB ports, or hardware failures.
7. How do I update motherboard drivers in Windows 10?
To update motherboard drivers in Windows 10, visit the manufacturer’s website, download the latest drivers, and follow the installation instructions provided.
8. How do I run the hardware and devices troubleshooter?
To run the hardware and devices troubleshooter, go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot, click on “Hardware and Devices,” and select “Run the troubleshooter.”
9. How do I check for Windows 10 updates?
To check for Windows 10 updates, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and click on “Check for updates.”
10. Can a faulty USB port cause problems?
Yes, a faulty USB port can cause USB devices to not function correctly or be recognized by the computer.
11. How do I enable USB ports in device manager?
To enable USB ports in Device Manager, open Device Manager, expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category, right-click on the disabled USB port, and select “Enable device.”
12. Can a USB port be repaired?
In some cases, a faulty USB port can be repaired by a professional technician. However, it’s often more convenient and cost-effective to replace the motherboard or use a USB hub instead.