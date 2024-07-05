If you’re seeing the error message “bootmgr is missing” when starting up your computer, it can be quite alarming. However, there’s no need to worry because this is a common issue that can be easily resolved. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to fix the “bootmgr is missing” error using a USB drive.
How to fix bootmgr is missing with USB?
To fix the “bootmgr is missing” error using a USB, follow these steps:
Step 1: Create a Windows 10 USB installation media
To begin, you will need a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage and a Windows 10 installation ISO file. If you don’t have the ISO file, you can download it from the official Microsoft website. Once you have both, use a tool like Rufus to create a bootable USB drive.
Step 2: Set USB as the primary boot device
Restart your computer and enter the BIOS or UEFI settings by pressing the designated key during startup (usually Del, F2, or F10). Navigate to the Boot options and set the USB drive as the primary boot device. Save the changes.
Step 3: Boot from the USB drive
With the USB as the primary boot device, restart your computer again. It should now boot from the USB drive, which will launch the Windows 10 installation wizard.
Step 4: Access the Command Prompt
In the installation wizard, select “Repair your computer” instead of installing Windows. Then choose “Troubleshoot” > “Advanced options” > “Command Prompt.” This will open the Command Prompt window.
Step 5: Rebuild the boot configuration data (BCD)
In the Command Prompt, type the following commands and press Enter after each one:
“`
bootrec /fixmbr
bootrec /fixboot
bootrec /scanos
bootrec /rebuildbcd
“`
These commands will fix any issues with the boot configuration data and rebuild it.
Step 6: Restart your computer
Once the commands finish executing, close the Command Prompt window and restart your computer. It should now boot up without the “bootmgr is missing” error.
By following these steps, you should be able to fix the “bootmgr is missing” error using a USB drive. However, if the issue persists, it may indicate a more serious problem with your system, and you should consider seeking professional assistance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What is the “bootmgr is missing” error?
The “bootmgr is missing” error occurs when the computer’s boot manager is unable to locate the bootable operating system.
2. Why does this error happen?
There are various reasons for this error, such as incorrect boot order, corrupt boot files, or an issue with the hard drive.
3. Can I use a USB drive to fix this error?
Yes, you can use a USB drive with a bootable Windows installation to fix the “bootmgr is missing” error.
4. Do I need a specific version of Windows on the USB?
No, you can use a USB with any version of Windows, as long as it matches the version installed on your computer.
5. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, if your computer has a DVD drive, you can use a bootable Windows DVD instead of a USB drive.
6. Can I use a different operating system to fix this error?
While it is possible to use a different operating system’s USB drive for advanced troubleshooting, it is recommended to use a Windows installation USB for this specific error.
7. Will fixing the “bootmgr is missing” error delete my data?
No, fixing this error should not erase any data on your computer. However, it’s always a good practice to back up your important files before attempting any repairs.
8. Can I use these steps for a dual-boot system?
Yes, you can follow these steps to fix the “bootmgr is missing” error on a dual-boot system.
9. What’s the difference between bootmgr and NTLDR?
Bootmgr is the newer boot manager used in Windows Vista and later versions, while NTLDR was used in Windows XP and older versions.
10. What if I don’t have access to another computer to create a bootable USB?
In such a case, you can consider using a Windows installation DVD, or you may need to borrow a computer from a friend or family member.
11. Why is it important to set the USB drive as the primary boot device?
Setting the USB as the primary boot device ensures that the computer boots from the USB drive and loads the necessary files to fix the error.
12. When should I seek professional assistance?
If you’ve followed all the steps and still encounter the “bootmgr is missing” error, it may indicate a more complex issue. At this point, it would be wise to seek professional assistance for further diagnosis and repair.