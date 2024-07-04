How to fix ASUS monitor out of range?
If you’re experiencing an “out of range” error message on your ASUS monitor, don’t worry! This issue is quite common and can be easily fixed with a few simple steps. In this article, we’ll guide you through the troubleshooting process to help you resolve the “out of range” problem and get your ASUS monitor back to working order.
**Solution: Adjust the screen resolution**
The most common cause of the “out of range” error message is an incompatible screen resolution set on your computer. To fix this issue, you need to adjust the screen resolution to a supported range that matches your ASUS monitor. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Right-click on an empty area of your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
2. In the Display settings window, scroll down to the “Scale and layout” section and click on “Advanced display settings”.
3. In the Advanced display settings window, you’ll see a drop-down menu under the “Resolution” section. Click on it and select a resolution that is within the supported range of your ASUS monitor.
4. If you’re not sure about the supported resolution, refer to your ASUS monitor’s user manual or visit the manufacturer’s website for the recommended settings.
5. After selecting the appropriate resolution, click on “Apply” to save the changes. Your screen may momentarily go blank during this process. If the new resolution appears distorted or not suitable, you’ll have 15 seconds to click “Revert” to revert back to the previous resolution.
Once you’ve adjusted the screen resolution to a compatible range, the “out of range” error message on your ASUS monitor should disappear. If the issue persists, there might be other underlying factors causing the problem. Let’s address some frequently asked questions to help you further troubleshoot the issue.
1. Why does my ASUS monitor show an “out of range” error?
The “out of range” error message typically occurs when the screen resolution set on your computer exceeds the supported range by your ASUS monitor.
2. Can a faulty video cable cause the “out of range” issue?
Yes, a faulty video cable can sometimes trigger the “out of range” error. Make sure your video cable is securely connected and in good condition.
3. What should I do if adjusting the screen resolution doesn’t fix the problem?
If adjusting the screen resolution doesn’t resolve the “out of range” issue, try connecting your ASUS monitor to another computer or laptop to determine if the problem lies with the monitor or your computer’s settings.
4. Are outdated graphics drivers causing the error?
Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can sometimes lead to the “out of range” error. Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date by visiting the manufacturer’s website and downloading the latest drivers for your graphics card.
5. Will resetting my monitor to factory settings help?
Yes, resetting your ASUS monitor to factory settings can sometimes help resolve the “out of range” problem. Refer to your monitor’s user manual to find instructions on how to perform a factory reset.
6. Can a hardware issue cause the “out of range” error?
While rare, a hardware issue with your ASUS monitor could be a possible cause of the “out of range” error. If all else fails, consider contacting ASUS customer support for further assistance or have a professional technician inspect your monitor.
7. Is it possible to fix the “out of range” problem without changing the resolution?
Unfortunately, changing the screen resolution is the most effective way to fix the “out of range” error message on an ASUS monitor. However, you may try adjusting the refresh rate or other image properties if provided in your monitor’s settings.
8. How can I determine the supported resolution of my ASUS monitor?
To determine the supported resolution of your ASUS monitor, refer to the user manual that came with your monitor or visit the manufacturer’s website for detailed specifications.
9. Can a virus or malware cause the “out of range” error?
It is highly unlikely that a virus or malware infection would be directly responsible for the “out of range” error message. However, it is always a good practice to run a scan with reliable antivirus software to ensure your system is clean.
10. Should I try a different video cable?
Yes, if you suspect a faulty video cable, it’s worth trying a different one to rule out any cable-related issues that could trigger the “out of range” error.
11. Is it possible to fix the “out of range” error on a laptop connected to an ASUS monitor?
Yes, the same troubleshooting steps apply to laptops connected to ASUS monitors. Adjust the screen resolution on your laptop to match the supported range of your monitor.
12. Why does the “out of range” error occur intermittently?
If the “out of range” error occurs intermittently, it could be due to certain applications or software that are incompatible with your current screen resolution. Ensure that all your software is up to date and compatible with your monitor’s settings.