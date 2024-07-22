How to fix ASUS laptop keyboard?

Are you facing issues with your ASUS laptop keyboard? Whether it’s unresponsive keys, sticking keys, or keys not registering keystrokes, a malfunctioning keyboard can be frustrating. However, there are several troubleshooting techniques and solutions that can help you fix your ASUS laptop keyboard and get it working as good as new. In this article, we will guide you through the process of fixing common ASUS laptop keyboard problems.
Before you Begin
Before jumping into the solutions, it’s essential to perform a few preliminary checks to ensure the issue is not caused by external factors.
1. **Check for Physical Damage**: Inspect the keyboard for any physical damage, liquid spills, or debris that may be interfering with the keys’ functioning.
2. **Restart your Laptop**: Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve keyboard-related issues by refreshing the system settings.
3. **Update Keyboard Drivers**: Outdated or corrupted keyboard drivers can cause malfunctions. Visit the ASUS support website and update your laptop’s keyboard drivers to the latest version.
Fixing ASUS Laptop Keyboard
Now, let’s look at some effective solutions to fix your ASUS laptop keyboard.
1. Clean the Keyboard
**Answer:** Over time, dust and debris can accumulate under the keys, causing them to stick or become unresponsive. To fix this, gently clean the keyboard using compressed air or a soft brush.
2. Remove and Reinsert the Battery
**Answer:** Shut down your laptop, detach the battery, and wait for a few minutes. Then, reinsert the battery and turn on your laptop to check if the keyboard starts working properly.
3. Perform a Power Reset
**Answer:** Unplug the power adapter, remove the battery, and press and hold the power button for about 15 seconds. This will discharge any residual power and potentially fix keyboard issues.
4. Update BIOS
**Answer:** Visit the official ASUS support website, enter your laptop’s model details, and download the latest BIOS update. Follow the instructions to install the update, as sometimes outdated BIOS can cause keyboard problems.
5. Check Keyboard Settings
**Answer:** Open the Control Panel, go to “Hardware and Sound,” and click on “Keyboard.” Ensure that the keyboard settings are configured correctly and make necessary adjustments if required.
6. Disable Filter Keys
**Answer:** Filter Keys is a Windows feature that can slow down keyboard input. To disable it, go to Control Panel, click on “Ease of Access,” select “Make the keyboard easier to use,” and uncheck the “Turn on Filter Keys” option.
7. Run Keyboard Troubleshooter
**Answer:** Windows comes with a built-in Keyboard Troubleshooter that can help diagnose and fix keyboard-related issues. To access it, go to Control Panel, click on “Troubleshooting,” and select “Hardware and Sound.” Then, run the Keyboard Troubleshooter.
8. Check for Malware
**Answer:** Malware or viruses can interfere with your keyboard’s functioning. Perform a thorough scan of your laptop using reliable antivirus software to eliminate any potential threats.
9. Use an External Keyboard
**Answer:** If your laptop keyboard is severely damaged and unfixable, consider connecting an external keyboard to your ASUS laptop. This is a temporary solution until you can replace or repair the internal keyboard.
10. Reinstall Keyboard Drivers
**Answer:** Open the Device Manager, expand the “Keyboards” section, right-click on your laptop’s keyboard, and choose “Uninstall device.” Restart your laptop, and Windows will automatically install the keyboard drivers.
11. Check for Windows Updates
**Answer:** Outdated operating systems can sometimes cause keyboard problems. Check for and install any pending Windows updates to ensure your laptop is running with the latest software.
12. Seek Professional Help
**Answer:** If none of the above solutions work, it might be time to seek professional assistance. Contact ASUS customer support or take your laptop to an authorized service center for further diagnosis and repair.
Conclusion
A malfunctioning ASUS laptop keyboard can be inconvenient, but by following the troubleshooting techniques mentioned above, you should be able to resolve most common keyboard-related issues. Remember to perform the initial checks, clean the keyboard regularly, and update drivers and BIOS when necessary. With patience and persistence, you can fix your ASUS laptop keyboard and regain seamless typing experience.