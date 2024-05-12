**How to fix ASUS laptop keyboard not working?**
ASUS laptops are widely known for their impressive features and reliability. However, like any electronic device, they may encounter issues from time to time. One frustrating problem users might face is a non-responsive keyboard. If you find yourself in this predicament, don’t worry! There are several solutions that can help you resolve your ASUS laptop keyboard not working issue.
FAQs:
1. Why is my ASUS laptop keyboard not working?
There are several reasons why your ASUS laptop keyboard may stop working, including software glitches, outdated drivers, physical damage, or incorrect keyboard settings.
2. How can I troubleshoot an ASUS laptop keyboard not working?
Before delving into complex solutions, try restarting your laptop. This simple action can fix temporary issues and get your keyboard back in working condition.
3. How do I check if my keyboard is properly connected?
Sometimes, a loose or improperly connected keyboard may cause issues. Ensure your keyboard cable is firmly plugged into the laptop’s USB or PS/2 port.
4. What if some keys on my ASUS laptop keyboard don’t work?
If only specific keys on your keyboard aren’t functioning, it may be due to dirt or debris underneath the keys. Gently clean the affected keys using compressed air or a soft brush.
5. How do I update my keyboard drivers?
To update your keyboard drivers, open the Device Manager and expand the “Keyboards” category. Right-click on your keyboard and select “Update driver.” Choose the option to automatically search for updated drivers online.
6. Can I use an external keyboard as a temporary solution?
Yes, you can connect an external keyboard to your ASUS laptop via USB or Bluetooth. This can serve as a temporary solution until you resolve the issue with your built-in keyboard.
7. What if my keyboard issue is related to software?
If your keyboard stopped working after a recent software update, try rolling back the updates or performing a system restore to a previous point when the keyboard was functioning correctly.
8. How do I disable the Filter Keys feature?
Sometimes, the Filter Keys feature can cause your keyboard to malfunction. Disable this feature by going to the Control Panel, selecting “Ease of Access,” and clicking on “Change how your keyboard works.”
9. Why does my keyboard work in the BIOS but not in Windows?
If your keyboard functions correctly in the BIOS but not in Windows, it indicates a software-related issue. Reinstalling or updating your operating system may resolve the problem.
10. Is my ASUS laptop keyboard physically damaged?
Inspect your keyboard for any physical damage, such as liquid spills or loose connections. If you find any damage, consider replacing the keyboard or seeking professional help.
11. How do I perform a system restore?
Performing a system restore allows you to revert your laptop’s settings to a previous working state. To do this, search for “system restore” in the Windows search bar and follow the on-screen instructions.
12. Should I contact ASUS support if my keyboard issue persists?
If none of the aforementioned solutions work, it may be best to reach out to ASUS support for further assistance. They can guide you through additional troubleshooting steps or recommend a suitable course of action based on your specific situation.
In conclusion, encountering a non-functional ASUS laptop keyboard can be frustrating, but there are multiple approaches to fix the issue. It is crucial to first identify the cause and then try the appropriate troubleshooting steps outlined. Whether it’s a software glitch, driver update, or physical damage, with a bit of patience and effort, you can regain full functionality of your ASUS laptop keyboard.