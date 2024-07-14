**How to Fix a Small Screen on Computer?**
Having a small screen on your computer can be frustrating and limit your productivity. Whether you accidentally changed the display settings or installed a new software or driver that altered the screen size, there are several ways to fix this issue. In this article, we will guide you through the process of fixing a small screen on your computer and getting back to your optimal viewing experience.
**1. Check Display Settings:** The first step in fixing a small screen is to check the display settings on your computer. Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” (Windows) or “System Preferences > Displays” (Mac). Adjust the screen resolution to a higher setting to enlarge the display.
**2. Change Scaling Options:** If changing the screen resolution didn’t solve the problem, you can try changing the scaling options. In Windows, go to “Display settings > Scaling and layout” and set the scaling to a higher percentage. On a Mac, navigate to “System Preferences > Displays > Display > Resolution” and select “Scaled” to change the size of the display.
**3. Update Graphics Drivers:** Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can cause issues with the screen size. Visit the website of your computer manufacturer or the graphics card manufacturer to download and install the latest drivers.
**4. Restart Your Computer:** Sometimes, a simple restart can fix minor software glitches and bring back the normal screen size. Restart your computer and check if the screen size has returned to its normal dimensions.
**5. Check for Software Conflicts:** Certain software can alter your screen size. Uninstall any recently installed programs, especially those related to graphics or display, and check if the screen size returns to normal.
**6. Run Troubleshooters:** Both Windows and Mac operating systems offer built-in troubleshooters to detect and fix common display issues. Run the display troubleshooter to identify and resolve any problems.
**7. Check External Monitor Settings:** If you’re using an external monitor along with your computer, make sure its settings are properly configured. Adjust the resolution and scaling options on the external monitor to fit your preferences.
**8. Disable Display Zoom:** On a Mac, if you have enabled Display Zoom, it might be causing the small screen issue. Go to “System Preferences > Accessibility > Zoom” and uncheck “Use keyboard shortcuts to zoom.” Restart your computer to apply the changes.
**9. Adjust Browser Zoom:** If the small screen issue occurs only when using a web browser, try adjusting the zoom level. Press “Ctrl” (Windows) or “Command” (Mac) along with the “+” or “-” keys to zoom in or out, respectively.
**10. Reset Graphics Settings:** In some cases, resetting the graphics settings to default can help fix a small screen problem. In Windows, open the graphics control panel, go to “3D Settings” and select “Restore Defaults.” On a Mac, go to “System Preferences > Displays > Color > Calibrate” and follow the steps to reset the graphics settings.
**11. Perform System Restore:** If all else fails, you can utilize the system restore feature on Windows to revert your computer back to a previous state when the screen size was normal. Remember to back up your important files before proceeding with a system restore.
**12. Contact Technical Support:** If none of the above solutions work, reach out to technical support for further assistance. They can guide you through advanced troubleshooting steps or recommend a professional repair service if necessary.
In conclusion, a small screen on your computer can be frustrating, but with the right steps, you can fix the issue and regain your optimal viewing experience. From adjusting display settings and updating graphics drivers to troubleshooting and resetting settings, these solutions should help you resolve the small screen problem effectively.