How to fix a computer that screen wont turn on?

If you encounter the frustrating situation where your computer’s screen won’t turn on, it can be quite worrisome. However, there’s no need to panic just yet! There are several steps you can take to troubleshoot and potentially resolve this issue. In this article, we will guide you through the process of fixing a computer that refuses to display anything on its screen.
Step 1: Check the Power Supply and Connections
The first and most crucial step is to ensure that the computer is receiving power and that all connections are secure. Double-check that the power cable is firmly plugged into both the computer and the wall outlet. If using a surge protector, make sure it hasn’t tripped or been damaged. Additionally, inspect the video cable connecting the monitor to the computer for any loose or damaged connections.
Step 2: Determine if the Issue is with the Monitor
To rule out any problems with the monitor itself, connect it to a different computer or use another monitor with your computer. If the monitor works fine in these scenarios, the problem likely lies elsewhere within your computer.
Step 3: Restart the Computer
Sometimes a simple restart can work wonders. Press and hold the power button until the computer shuts down completely. Then, power it back on and see if the screen turns on. This can help resolve minor software or hardware glitches that may be causing the issue.
Step 4: Check the Monitor’s Brightness and Contrast Settings
It may seem obvious, but verifying the brightness and contrast settings on your monitor is often overlooked. These settings can inadvertently be adjusted, resulting in a black or dimmed screen. Use the monitor’s physical buttons or on-screen display to adjust these settings to an appropriate level.
Step 5: Disconnect External Devices
Disconnect all external devices, such as USB drives, printers, or extra monitors, as they can sometimes interfere with the computer starting up properly. Once disconnected, try turning on your computer again to see if the screen begins to function.
Step 6: Reset the BIOS/UEFI Settings
**If the screen still won’t turn on, one possible solution is to reset the BIOS or UEFI settings. To do this, turn off the computer, unplug it, remove the CMOS battery from the motherboard (a small, silver disc-like battery), wait a minute, and then reinsert the battery. Reconnect the power and turn the computer back on. This process resets the BIOS/UEFI settings to their default configuration and might resolve any compatibility issues causing the screen problem.**
FAQs:
1. Why does my computer turn on but the screen stays black?
This issue may arise due to various reasons, such as a faulty monitor, loose connections, or problems with the computer’s hardware or software.
2. What causes a computer screen to go black?
A black screen can be caused by issues like incorrect BIOS settings, a faulty graphics card, a problem with the operating system, or a corrupt display driver.
3. How can I tell if my computer is on if the screen is black?
You can check if your computer is on by listening for any startup sounds, observing the LED lights on the computer’s casing, or connecting a peripheral device and seeing if it responds.
4. What should I do if my computer turns on but there is no display?
Besides following the troubleshooting steps mentioned above, you may want to try connecting your computer to an external display or using a different video output port.
5. Why is my computer not displaying anything but still running?
This can occur due to several reasons, including a faulty graphics card, a loose video cable, or an issue with the monitor itself.
6. How do I troubleshoot a black screen on startup?
In addition to the steps mentioned, you can also try booting your computer in safe mode, running a virus scan, or reinstalling the display driver.
7. Can a dead CMOS battery cause no display?
Yes, a dead CMOS battery can cause display issues, as it can lead to incorrect BIOS settings.
8. How can I fix a computer that turns on but shows a blank screen?
You can try resetting the BIOS settings, reseating the RAM modules, or performing a system restore to fix this issue.
9. What do I do if my computer monitor turns on but no signal?
Check that the video cable is securely connected to both the monitor and the computer. If the problem persists, you can also try using a different video cable or port.
10. Why won’t my computer go past the startup screen?
This can occur due to hardware or software conflicts, corrupted files, or issues with the operating system. Try starting your computer in safe mode or repairing the operating system to resolve this.
11. What happens if my graphics card is not working?
If your graphics card is not working, your computer may not be able to display anything on the screen, or it may exhibit graphical glitches or artifacts in the display.
12. When should I seek professional help to fix my computer’s screen?
If you have exhausted all troubleshooting options or you suspect a hardware failure, it may be advisable to seek professional assistance from a computer repair technician.