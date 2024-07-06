How to fix a computer screen that is shrinked?

Is your computer screen suddenly appearing smaller and creating a feeling of inconvenience while working? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! In this article, we will walk you through the steps to fix a shrinked computer screen and restore it to its original size and resolution.
Identifying the Issue
Before we jump into the solutions, it’s essential to understand why your computer screen may have shrunk. The most common reason is a change in display settings, which can occur due to accidental keystrokes, software updates, or incompatible resolutions.
Here’s how you can fix a computer screen that is shrinked:
**1. Adjust Display Resolution:**
– Right-click anywhere on your desktop and select “Display settings” (Windows) or “System Preferences” followed by “Displays” (Mac).
– In the settings menu, look for the option to adjust the display resolution.
– Drag the slider to the recommended resolution or the desired size you want your screen to be.
– Click “Apply” or “OK” to save the changes.
This should restore your computer screen to its correct size. However, if the problem persists, proceed to the next step.
**2. Update Graphics Drivers:**
– Outdated or corrupt graphics drivers can sometimes cause display issues.
– Visit the manufacturer’s website of your computer or graphics card and download the latest drivers compatible with your system.
– Install the updated drivers as per the provided instructions.
– Restart your computer and check if the screen size has been restored.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Why did my computer screen shrink suddenly?
The sudden shrinkage of the computer screen is typically caused by a change in display settings, accidental keystrokes, software updates, or incompatible resolutions.
2. How can I adjust the display resolution?
– Right-click anywhere on your desktop.
– Select “Display settings” (Windows) or “System Preferences” followed by “Displays” (Mac).
– Adjust the display resolution by dragging the slider to the recommended or desired size.
3. What if adjusting the display resolution doesn’t work?
If adjusting the display resolution doesn’t resolve the issue, you should try updating your graphics drivers.
4. How can I update my graphics drivers?
– Visit the manufacturer’s website of your computer or graphics card.
– Download the latest drivers compatible with your system.
– Install the updated drivers, following the provided instructions.
– Restart your computer and check if the screen size has been restored.
5. Can a faulty monitor or cable cause a shrinked screen?
Yes, a faulty monitor or cable can cause display issues. Try connecting your computer to a different monitor or using a different cable to rule out these possibilities.
6. What if the screen shrinkage occurs only in a specific application?
If the screen shrinkage is limited to a particular application, check the application’s display settings or try reinstalling the application to resolve the issue.
7. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to fix a shrinked screen?
Yes, there are keyboard shortcuts to adjust the screen size. On Windows, press “Windows key + “+” or “-” to zoom in or out. On Mac, press “Command key + F1” to toggle between mirror and extended display modes.
8. Can a virus or malware cause a shrinked computer screen?
While it is uncommon, certain malware or viruses can interfere with display settings. To rule out this possibility, perform a thorough antivirus scan on your computer.
9. What if none of the above solutions work?
If none of the above solutions fixes the shrinked computer screen issue, you may consider restoring your computer to a previous system restore point or seeking professional assistance.
10. Can a Windows update cause a shrinked screen?
Yes, a Windows update can sometimes result in display issues. If you suspect a Windows update to be the cause, you can try rolling back to the previous version of Windows.
11. Will resetting my computer restore the screen size?
Resetting your computer will not automatically restore the screen size. However, it might help resolve other system-related issues that could indirectly affect the screen size.
12. Should I contact technical support for assistance?
If you have exhausted all troubleshooting steps and are still unable to fix the shrinked computer screen, it is advisable to consult technical support for further assistance and guidance.