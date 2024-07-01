How to fix a broken connection between router and computer?

Having a stable and reliable internet connection is crucial in today’s connected world. However, there can be times when your router and computer experience a broken connection, leading to frustration and disruption of your online activities. If you find yourself in such a situation, fear not! In this article, we will discuss some common troubleshooting steps to help you fix a broken connection between your router and computer.
1. Check the physical connections
The first step is to ensure that all the physical connections between your router and computer are secure. Check the Ethernet cable (if applicable) connecting your computer to the router and ensure it is tightly plugged in. Likewise, verify that the power cable of the router is properly connected to a power source.
2. Restart your devices
Restarting your router and computer can often resolve connection issues. Turn off your computer, unplug the router from the power source, wait for a minute or two, then plug it back in, and finally restart your computer. This simple step can refresh the network settings and clear any temporary network glitches.
3. Verify Wi-Fi settings
If you are using a wireless connection, check if your computer is connected to the correct Wi-Fi network. Open the network settings on your computer and ensure that you are connected to your home network. If you see multiple networks with the same name, select the one with the strongest signal.
4. Update your router firmware
Outdated firmware can cause compatibility issues and lead to connection problems. Access your router’s settings by typing its IP address into your web browser, then look for a firmware update option. If an update is available, follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer to update your router’s firmware.
5. Move closer to the router
Sometimes, a weak Wi-Fi signal can be the reason behind a broken connection. Try moving closer to the router to see if the signal strength improves. If the connection stabilizes, it might be worth considering a Wi-Fi range extender or repositioning the router for better coverage.
6. Disable firewall or antivirus software temporarily
Sometimes, overly restrictive firewall or antivirus settings can interfere with the connection between your router and computer. Temporarily disable any firewall or antivirus software on your computer to check if it resolves the issue. If it does, consider adjusting the settings of your security software to allow the necessary network connections.
7. Reset your router
If none of the above steps have resolved the issue, you may need to reset your router to its factory default settings. Locate the reset button on your router (usually a small hole) and use a paperclip or similar object to press and hold the button for about 10 seconds. This will reset the router and erase any custom settings. Be aware that this step will disconnect all devices connected to the router temporarily.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I tell if my router is not working?
If your router is not working, you may notice a complete loss of internet connectivity, no Wi-Fi signal, or the router lights indicating a problem.
2. Why does my computer keep losing internet connection?
Several factors can cause your computer to keep losing internet connection, such as outdated network drivers, interference from other devices, or a faulty router.
3. How do I reset my router?
To reset your router, locate the reset button (usually a small hole) and press and hold it for about 10 seconds using a paperclip or similar object.
4. How often should I restart my router?
Restarting your router once every few weeks can help refresh its memory and clear any potential glitches.
5. Why does my router keep disconnecting?
Router disconnections can be caused by various reasons, including wireless interference, outdated firmware, or overloading the router with too many connected devices.
6. Can a faulty Ethernet cable cause internet connection issues?
Yes, a faulty Ethernet cable can cause internet connection issues. Replace the cable if necessary.
7. Should I reset my router before or after updating its firmware?
It is generally recommended to update the router’s firmware before resetting it to ensure you have the latest software version installed.
8. How can I improve my Wi-Fi signal strength?
To improve Wi-Fi signal strength, you can reposition the router to a central location, remove physical obstructions, or use a Wi-Fi range extender.
9. Why does my computer have limited connectivity to the router?
Limited connectivity issues can arise due to incorrect network settings, outdated drivers, or a faulty wireless network adapter.
10. Can I fix a broken connection between router and computer without restarting?
Sometimes, restarting your devices is the only way to fix a broken connection. However, you can try some of the other troubleshooting steps mentioned above before resorting to a restart.
11. Is it necessary to update my router’s firmware?
Updating your router’s firmware is essential as it can fix known bugs, enhance security, and improve overall performance and compatibility.
12. How long does it take to update router firmware?
The time taken to update router firmware varies based on the specific router model and internet connection speed. However, it usually takes a few minutes to complete the process.