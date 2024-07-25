How to fix 1997 ford escort on board computer issue?

Are you experiencing issues with the on-board computer of your 1997 Ford Escort? The on-board computer, also known as the powertrain control module (PCM), plays a crucial role in monitoring and controlling various vehicle functions. If you’re facing problems with the computer system, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot and resolve them. This article will guide you through the process of fixing on-board computer issues in your 1997 Ford Escort.
1. Diagnose the Problem
The first step in fixing any computer issue is to diagnose the problem accurately. Use a diagnostic scanner to retrieve error codes from the on-board computer. These codes will give you a starting point for troubleshooting the issue.
2. Check the Battery
Ensure that the battery has enough voltage and is in good condition. A weak or faulty battery can cause various computer malfunctions. Test the battery using a voltmeter and replace it if necessary.
3. Inspect Wiring Connections
Examine the wiring connections between the on-board computer and various sensors. Loose or corroded connections can disrupt communication, leading to computer issues. Clean and securely tighten any loose connections.
4. Reset the PCM
Resetting the PCM can sometimes resolve minor issues. Disconnect the negative terminal of the battery for a few minutes, then reconnect it. This action will reset the computer and clear any temporary malfunctions.
5. Update the PCM Software
In some cases, outdated PCM software may cause issues. Check with the Ford dealership or a trusted mechanic to determine if there are any software updates available for your specific model. Upgrading the software could potentially fix the problem.
6. Check for Water Damage
Inspect the on-board computer for signs of water damage, such as corrosion or rust. Water exposure can cause severe issues with the computer’s functionality. If any water damage is detected, consider replacing the on-board computer.
7. Test the Sensors
Faulty sensors can create problems for the on-board computer. Test the various sensors in your vehicle, such as the oxygen sensor or mass airflow sensor, using a multimeter or specific testing equipment. Replace any malfunctioning sensors.
8. Inspect the Fuses
Check the fuses related to the on-board computer for any signs of damage. A blown fuse can cause the computer to malfunction. Replace any blown fuses with new ones of the correct rating.
9. Clean the Ground Connections
Ensure that the ground connections of the on-board computer are clean and free from corrosion. Dirty or corroded grounds can interfere with the computer’s functionality. Clean the connections thoroughly and reattach them securely.
10. Seek Professional Help
If you have tried the above steps and are still unable to resolve the issue, it may be best to consult a qualified mechanic or automotive technician. They have the expertise and specialized tools to diagnose and repair complex on-board computer problems.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. How much does it cost to replace the on-board computer in a 1997 Ford Escort?
The cost of replacing the on-board computer can vary depending on the vehicle’s location and the mechanic’s labor charges. On average, the price ranges from $500 to $1,000.
Q2. Can I replace the on-board computer myself?
While it is technically possible to replace the on-board computer yourself, it requires advanced knowledge and expertise. It is recommended to seek professional help for this complex task.
Q3. Can a faulty on-board computer affect the performance of my Ford Escort?
Yes, a faulty on-board computer can impact various vehicle functions, including engine performance, fuel efficiency, and transmission operation.
Q4. What are the symptoms of a failing on-board computer?
Symptoms of a failing on-board computer may include engine misfires, loss of power, erratic shifting, warning lights, and poor fuel economy.
Q5. How long does it take to fix an on-board computer issue in a 1997 Ford Escort?
The time required to fix an on-board computer issue can vary depending on the specific problem. Simple issues can be resolved within a few hours, while more complex problems may take several days.
Q6. Will resetting the PCM erase all my settings and data?
Resetting the PCM will clear any temporary data and adaptive learning, but it will not erase permanent settings or stored codes.
Q7. Can I drive my Ford Escort with a faulty on-board computer?
While it is possible to continue driving the vehicle with a faulty on-board computer, it is not recommended. It is best to address the issue promptly to prevent further damage or performance issues.
Q8. How often should I update the PCM software?
There is no specific timeframe for updating the PCM software. It is typically recommended to check for updates when performing routine maintenance or when experiencing computer-related issues.
Q9. Can a dead battery cause on-board computer problems?
Yes, a dead or low battery voltage can cause on-board computer malfunctions. Ensure your battery is in good condition and fully charged.
Q10. Is it safe to drive my car after resetting the PCM?
Yes, it is safe to drive your car after resetting the PCM. However, it may take a few drive cycles for the computer to re-learn and optimize its functions.
Q11. Can an on-board computer be repaired instead of replaced?
In some cases, certain components within the on-board computer can be repaired. However, it is generally more cost-effective and reliable to replace the entire unit.
Q12. Will disconnecting the battery erase the error codes stored in the on-board computer?
Disconnecting the battery will clear temporary error codes, but it will not erase permanent codes. It is still recommended to diagnose the issue and retrieve codes after reconnecting the battery.