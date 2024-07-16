How to Find USB Port Number in Windows 10?
Are you trying to locate the USB port number on your Windows 10 computer? Whether you want to map your USB devices or troubleshoot USB connection issues, identifying the specific port can be helpful. In this article, we will guide you through the process of finding the USB port number in Windows 10.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
1. Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard to open the Power User menu, then select Device Manager.
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers section.
3. Right-click on a USB port and select Properties.
4. In the Properties window, navigate to the Advanced tab.
5. You will find the USB port number under the Port Number section.
Method 2: Using PowerShell
1. Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard to open the Power User menu, then select Windows PowerShell (Admin) or Command Prompt (Admin).
2. In the elevated PowerShell or Command Prompt window, type the command:
pnputil.exe /enum-devices and press Enter.
3. Look for the USB device you are interested in and note down the corresponding port number.
To find the USB port number in Windows 10, you can either use the Device Manager or PowerShell. In the Device Manager, you can access the USB port properties, while PowerShell allows you to retrieve all the device information including the USB port number.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I use these methods on any Windows 10 version?
Yes, you can use these methods on any version of Windows 10, including Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro.
Q2: Why would I need to find the USB port number?
Finding the USB port number can be useful for various reasons such as troubleshooting USB connectivity issues or identifying which port is being used by a specific device.
Q3: What if I can’t see the USB controllers in Device Manager?
If you cannot see the USB controllers in Device Manager, try disconnecting and reconnecting the USB device or updating your USB drivers.
Q4: Can I find the USB port number for a specific device using these methods?
Yes, you can find the USB port number for any USB device connected to your Windows 10 computer.
Q5: Is it possible to find the USB port number for a disconnected device?
No, the USB port number is only visible when the device is connected to the computer.
Q6: Are there any third-party tools available to find the USB port number?
Yes, there are several third-party utilities that can display USB port information. However, using the built-in methods in Windows 10 should suffice for most users.
Q7: Can I assign a specific USB port number to a device?
No, USB port numbers cannot be manually assigned. They are automatically assigned by the operating system.
Q8: Does finding the USB port number require administrative privileges?
Yes, certain administrative privileges are required to access Device Manager and PowerShell options.
Q9: Can I change the USB port number?
No, USB port numbers cannot be changed as they are determined by the system.
Q10: Can I use these methods to find USB versions?
No, these methods are specifically for finding the USB port number, not the USB version.
Q11: What does the USB port number signify?
The USB port number indicates the physical port to which the device is connected.
Q12: What if I have multiple USB ports with the same number?
USB port numbers should be unique for each physical port. If you encounter duplicate port numbers, it could indicate an issue or misconfiguration. In such cases, it is recommended to update your USB drivers or seek professional assistance.
Now that you know how to find the USB port number in Windows 10, you can easily identify the port for troubleshooting or mapping purposes. Understanding the port number can further enhance your USB device management and connectivity experience.