**How to find USB connected devices on Mac terminal?**
If you are a Mac user, you may sometimes need to locate USB devices connected to your computer using the terminal. The terminal provides a command-line interface where you can execute various commands to interact with your system. To find USB connected devices on Mac terminal, follow these steps:
1. Launch the Terminal: Open the “Terminal” application located in the Utilities folder inside the Applications folder or simply search for “Terminal” using Spotlight.
2. Connect the USB device: Ensure that your USB device is securely connected to one of the USB ports on your Mac.
3. Run the command: In the terminal window, type the following command and press Enter/Return:
“`
system_profiler SPUSBDataType | grep -e “Device Name” -e “Device Speed”
“`
4. View the results: The terminal will display information about all USB devices connected to your Mac, including their device name and speed.
**Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)**
1. How do I open the terminal on a Mac?
To open the Terminal application on a Mac, go to the Utilities folder inside the Applications folder, and click on the “Terminal” icon.
2. How do I connect a USB device to my Mac?
Simply plug the USB device into one of the available USB ports on your Mac. The system will detect the device and it will be ready to use.
3. What does the “grep” command do?
The “grep” command is a powerful text-searching utility used in Unix/Linux systems. It filters and displays lines containing a specific pattern or keyword.
4. Can I see more detailed information about the connected USB devices?
Yes, you can. Instead of the provided command, you can execute the command:
“`
system_profiler SPUSBDataType
“`
This will display comprehensive details about the USB devices connected to your Mac.
5. What if the terminal does not show any USB devices?
If the terminal does not display any USB devices, make sure that your USB device is properly connected and functioning. You can also try reconnecting the device or using a different USB port.
6. How can I identify a specific USB device among the listed ones?
Each USB device in the list has a “Device Name” field. Look for the name that corresponds to your specific USB device to identify it.
7. Is it possible to find USB devices through GUI applications?
Yes, it is. Mac provides a graphical interface called “System Information” where you can find detailed information about all connected USB devices. To access it, click on the Apple menu, select “About This Mac,” then click on the “System Report” button, followed by “USB” in the sidebar.
8. Can I find USB devices on older Macs without Terminal?
Yes, you can. On older Macs, you can access the USB information directly through the “System Profiler” application, located in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
9. Is it possible to find USB connected devices on Mac using a third-party application?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that provide a user-friendly interface to view connected USB devices on Mac. Some popular options include “USB Overdrive,” “iStat Menus,” and “SystemPal.”
10. Can I use this method to find Thunderbolt devices too?
No, this method is specifically for finding USB devices. To find Thunderbolt devices connected to your Mac, you would need to use a different command or refer to the graphical interface options mentioned above.
11. What if the terminal displays multiple devices with the same name?
If you encounter multiple devices with the same name in the terminal output, pay attention to the accompanying device speed information. The speed can help differentiate between devices that share a common name.
12. Is it possible to automate this process?
Yes, you can automate this process by writing a script in the terminal using the appropriate commands. This way, you can execute the script whenever you want to find USB connected devices on your Mac without manually typing the command each time.