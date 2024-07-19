How to find the model of your monitor?

Your computer monitor is an essential component of your setup, and knowing the model can be important when troubleshooting issues, seeking support, or purchasing accessories. However, finding the model of your monitor might not always be obvious. In this article, we will guide you through various methods to determine the model of your monitor quickly and easily.
Methods to Find the Model of Your Monitor:
1. Look for a Label or Sticker
One of the simplest ways to find the model of your monitor is to check for a label or sticker on the back or bottom of the display. This label typically includes various information, such as the brand, model number, serial number, and manufacturing details.
2. Check the User Manual
If you still have the user manual that came with your monitor, it should contain the model information. The manual is often stored in a designated area or included on a CD that accompanied the monitor.
3. Access the On-Screen Display (OSD) Menu
**Most monitors provide an OSD menu accessible using buttons located on the monitor itself. Navigate through the OSD menu or info section to find the model number and other details about your monitor.**
4. Use System Information (Windows)
On Windows systems, you can access the System Information utility to find the model number. Press the Windows key + R, type “msinfo32” in the Run dialog box, and hit Enter. Look for the “System Model” or “Monitor Model” field to identify your monitor.
5. Utilize System Profiler (Mac)
Mac users can utilize the System Profiler to find the monitor’s model. Go to the Apple menu, click “About This Mac,” then click the “System Report” button. Under the “Hardware” section, select “Graphics/Displays” to view monitor details, including the model.
6. Check Device Manager (Windows)
Another way to find your monitor model on Windows is by accessing the Device Manager. Right-click the Start button, select “Device Manager,” then expand the “Monitors” category. Your monitor’s model should be listed here.
7. Consult the Manufacturer’s Website
If you cannot find the model number using the previous methods, you can search the manufacturer’s website for a support or product page related to your monitor model. Enter your monitor’s brand and other relevant details to locate the product information.
8. Perform an Online Search
Not sure about the manufacturer’s website? **You can perform an online search using your monitor’s brand along with keywords like “model number” or “product information.”**
9. Use a Third-Party System Information Tool
There are various third-party software tools available that can provide detailed information about your system, including monitor models. Programs like CPU-Z or Speccy can help uncover the model details of your monitor.
10. Check the Packaging or Receipt
If you have the original packaging or receipt from when you purchased the monitor, you may find the model number printed there. This method is handy if you no longer have access to the monitor itself.
11. Contact Customer Support
When all else fails, reaching out to the manufacturer’s customer support can help you obtain the model information. They may request additional details or guide you through troubleshooting steps to identify the model.
12. Ask the Community
Posting in relevant technology forums or communities with details about your monitor and a request for help identifying the model number can often yield results. Knowledgeable users may be able to assist you in finding the information you need.
Now that you know various methods to find the model of your monitor, you can quickly identify it whenever required. Remember, having your monitor’s model number on hand can greatly aid in resolving issues, purchasing compatible accessories, or seeking technical support.