**How to find something plugged into USB on Mac?**
When you plug a device into a USB port on your Mac, it can sometimes be a challenge to locate and access it. Whether it’s a USB flash drive, external hard drive, printer, or any other device, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to find something plugged into USB on Mac:
1. **Check Finder:** The easiest way to find a USB device plugged into your Mac is through the Finder. Click on the Finder icon located in your dock, or simply press Command + Space to open Spotlight and type “Finder.”
2. **Sidebar Navigation:** In the Finder window, you’ll find a sidebar on the left. Look under the “Devices” section to see if the USB device is listed there. If it is, simply click on it to access its contents.
3. **External Drives:** If the USB device is an external drive, it may also appear on the desktop as an icon. Look for any icons that resemble the USB device you plugged in and double-click on it to open.
4. **Storage Devices:** Some USB devices, like flash drives or memory cards, may not appear on the desktop or in the sidebar. In such cases, click on “Go” in the menu bar at the top of the screen, then select “Computer” from the drop-down menu. Here, you should find your USB device under the “Devices” section.
5. **Disk Utility:** If you’re still unable to locate the USB device, you can use Disk Utility to search for it. Open Spotlight by pressing Command + Space and type “Disk Utility.” Once opened, look for the USB device in the left sidebar of the Disk Utility window.
6. **Disk Arbitration:** In some instances, the Mac’s disk arbitration process may have failed to mount the USB device properly. You can force it to recognize the device by opening Terminal (found in Applications > Utilities) and typing the following command: `diskutil list`. Press enter, and a list of connected devices will appear. Look for the device you’re trying to find and note down its identifier.
7. **Mount Device:** After identifying the device’s identifier, type the command `diskutil mount /dev/[identifier]`, replacing `[identifier]` with the actual identifier of the USB device. Press enter, and the Mac should then mount the device and make it accessible via Finder.
