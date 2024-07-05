How to find out your monitor screen size without measuring?

Have you ever needed to know the size of your computer monitor screen, but didn’t have a measuring tape on hand? Maybe you’re shopping for a new monitor and want to double-check the specifications. Whatever the reason, there are several ways to find out your monitor screen size without measuring it directly. In this article, we’ll explore some simple methods you can use to determine the size of your monitor screen accurately.
Using the Display Settings
One of the easiest and most reliable ways to find out your monitor screen size is by accessing your computer’s display settings. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Open the Display Settings**: On a Windows computer, right-click on your desktop and select “Display Settings.” On a Mac, click the Apple menu, then choose “System Preferences” followed by “Displays.”
2. **Locate the Screen Size**: In the display settings, you will find a section that mentions the screen resolution or screen size. The number mentioned here indicates the size of your monitor screen.
3. **Note the Information**: Take note of the value given for screen size, which is usually measured in inches. This is the size of your monitor screen, without the need to measure it physically.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I measure my monitor screen size on a Windows computer?
To measure your monitor screen size on a Windows computer, simply follow the steps mentioned above to access the display settings.
2. Can I find out my monitor screen size on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can find out your monitor screen size on a Mac by accessing the display settings, as explained earlier.
3. What if I can’t find the display settings?
If you are unable to find the display settings, you can try searching for “screen resolution” in the search bar on your computer’s taskbar or refer to the user manual that came with your computer.
4. Are the display settings available on all operating systems?
Yes, the display settings are available on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
5. Is it accurate to find the screen size through display settings?
Yes, finding the screen size through display settings is generally accurate.
6. Can I use this method to find the screen size of external monitors?
Absolutely! You can use the display settings method to find the screen size of both internal and external monitors connected to your computer.
7. Are there any alternative methods to find the screen size?
Yes, another alternative is to search for your monitor’s model number online. The product specifications should include the screen size.
8. Can I find the screen size by checking the physical dimensions of the monitor?
While not as precise, you can use the physical dimensions of the monitor as a rough estimate to determine the screen size.
9. What is the average screen size of a laptop?
The average screen size of a laptop ranges between 12 to 15 inches, although there are laptops available in smaller or larger sizes.
10. Are there any online tools specifically for finding monitor screen sizes?
Yes, there are online tools available where you can enter your monitor’s model number or specifications to obtain the screen size information.
11. Can I find the screen size on a mobile device using the same method?
No, the display settings on mobile devices do not typically provide the screen size. However, you can usually find the screen size mentioned in the device’s specifications online.
12. Is it possible to measure the screen size without any external help?
Without using any external tools or references, it is challenging to measure the screen size accurately. The methods mentioned earlier are more reliable and convenient.
In conclusion, you don’t need a measuring tape to find out your monitor screen size. By accessing your computer’s display settings, you can easily obtain this information with just a few clicks. Additionally, there are alternative methods such as searching online for the monitor’s model number or using the physical dimensions as a rough estimate. With these options at your disposal, determining the size of your monitor screen has never been easier!