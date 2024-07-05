How to find out RAM on computer?

Finding out the amount of Random Access Memory (RAM) on your computer is a straightforward process that can be done using various methods. Whether you want to upgrade your RAM or simply check how much you currently have, this article will guide you through the steps to find out the RAM on your computer.
Method 1: Using System Information
1. How can I access System Information?
To access System Information, press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, type “msinfo32” and hit enter.
2. What should I do after opening System Information?
Once open, navigate to the “System Summary” section and look for the “Installed Physical Memory (RAM)” field. The value displayed next to it represents the total amount of RAM in your computer.
3. What’s the benefit of using System Information to find out my RAM?
Using System Information provides you with detailed information about your computer’s hardware, including the RAM capacity, making it a reliable method to find out your RAM.
Method 2: Using Task Manager
4. How can I open Task Manager?
To open Task Manager, right-click on the taskbar and select “Task Manager” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Esc.
5. After opening Task Manager, what should I do next?
In the Task Manager window, navigate to the “Performance” tab and select “Memory.” Here, you will find the amount of RAM displayed next to “Physical Memory.”
6. Can Task Manager show more details about my RAM?
Yes, Task Manager can display additional information about your RAM, such as the RAM type and speed, under the “Memory” section.
Method 3: Using Command Prompt
7. How can I open Command Prompt?
To open Command Prompt, press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, type “cmd” and press enter.
8. What command should I use in Command Prompt to find out my RAM?
In Command Prompt, type the command “wmic MEMORYCHIP get Capacity” (without quotes) and press enter. This will display the RAM capacity in bytes.
9. How can I convert the displayed number to a more readable format?
To convert the number displayed in bytes to a more readable format, divide the value by 1,073,741,824 to get the RAM capacity in gigabytes (GB).
Method 4: Checking Manufacturer’s Website
10. Can I find out my computer’s RAM by checking the manufacturer’s website?
Yes, you can visit the manufacturer’s website and search for your computer model to find detailed specifications, including the RAM capacity.
11. Are there any third-party software options available to find my RAM?
Yes, various third-party software programs like Speccy, CPU-Z, and HWiNFO provide detailed system information, including your computer’s RAM.
12. Can I upgrade my RAM based on the information obtained from these methods?
Yes, once you know the amount of RAM on your computer, it becomes easier to determine if an upgrade is required or feasible. You can follow the specific guidelines for your computer model to upgrade your RAM.
Conclusion
In conclusion, finding out the RAM on your computer can be accomplished through several methods such as using System Information, Task Manager, Command Prompt, or checking the manufacturer’s website. These methods provide accurate information about your computer’s RAM capacity, allowing you to make informed decisions regarding upgrades or troubleshooting. Remember that upgrading RAM can significantly enhance your computer’s performance, especially when running memory-intensive applications or multitasking.