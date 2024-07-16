How to find out motherboard model Windows 10?

If you want to upgrade your computer’s hardware or troubleshoot any issues related to it, knowing your motherboard model is essential. Your motherboard determines the compatibility of various components and allows you to make informed decisions. While finding the motherboard model may seem like a complicated task, it is actually quite simple on a Windows 10 operating system. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to find your motherboard model so that you can confidently make hardware-related decisions.
Method 1: Using System Information
1. **Press the Windows key + R** to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type **”msinfo32″** and hit Enter. This will open the System Information window.
3. In the System Information window, **scroll down to “System Summary”**.
4. Look for the **”BaseBoard Manufacturer”** and **”BaseBoard Model”** entries. These entries represent your motherboard manufacturer and model, respectively.
Using this method, you can quickly find out your motherboard model without the need for any third-party software.
Method 2: Using Command Prompt
1. Press the Windows key, type **”cmd”**, and open the **Command Prompt**.
2. In the Command Prompt window, type the following command: **”wmic baseboard get product, manufacturer”**.
3. Press Enter to execute the command.
4. You will now see the **manufacturer and product information** for your motherboard.
Command Prompt is a powerful tool that doesn’t require any additional software to access your motherboard details.
Method 3: Using PowerShell
1. Press the Windows key, type **”PowerShell”**, and open the **PowerShell**.
2. In the PowerShell window, type the following command: **”Get-WmiObject -query ‘select * from Win32_BaseBoard'”**.
3. Press Enter to execute the command.
4. The PowerShell window will then display the **manufacturer, product, and serial number** of your motherboard.
PowerShell is another command-line interface that can provide accurate information about your motherboard model.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I find out my motherboard model without opening the computer?
One of the easiest methods is to use the System Information tool. Simply press the Windows key + R, type “msinfo32,” and check the “BaseBoard Manufacturer” and “BaseBoard Model” entries.
2. Are there any third-party software options available to find the motherboard model in Windows 10?
Yes, several third-party software tools like CPU-Z, Speccy, and HWiNFO can provide detailed information about your motherboard model.
3. Can I find out the motherboard model using Device Manager?
Unfortunately, Device Manager does not directly display the motherboard model. It primarily helps identify other hardware components.
4. Is it essential to know the motherboard model before upgrading the RAM?
Yes, knowing the motherboard model is crucial for RAM upgrades as it determines the type and maximum capacity of RAM your motherboard supports.
5. Can I find the motherboard model using the BIOS?
Yes, many BIOS versions display the motherboard model during the boot-up process. However, this method is less user-friendly and can vary depending on the manufacturer.
6. What if the System Information tool doesn’t display the motherboard information?
If the System Information tool doesn’t show the motherboard information, verify that your computer’s motherboard is functioning correctly and seek help from a professional if necessary.
7. Why is it important to know the motherboard model?
Knowing the motherboard model helps in upgrading hardware, installing compatible drivers, troubleshooting issues, and ensuring overall system compatibility.
8. Can I find the motherboard model using a software utility from the motherboard manufacturer?
Yes, many motherboard manufacturers provide their own software utilities to identify the motherboard model. Visit the manufacturer’s official website to download and install the utility.
9. Will knowing the motherboard model help in selecting a compatible processor?
Absolutely! Motherboard compatibility is crucial when choosing a processor. By knowing the motherboard model, you can identify the compatible processors and make an informed decision.
10. Can I find out the motherboard model using the computer’s serial number?
In most cases, the computer’s serial number does not directly provide information about the motherboard model. However, you can use the serial number to contact the manufacturer’s support for assistance.
11. Is it possible to find the motherboard model by physically examining the motherboard?
Yes, the motherboard model is often printed on the motherboard itself. However, physically examining the motherboard requires opening the computer case and may void warranties, so it’s not recommended for everyone.
12. Can I find the motherboard model using online tools?
Yes, there are several online tools that can identify the motherboard model by analyzing your computer’s system information. However, using trusted software installed directly on your computer is generally a safer approach.