Knowing the size of your monitor is essential when purchasing a new one or trying to find the perfect fit for your workspace. Whether you are working on a desktop computer or a laptop, determining the size of your monitor is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to easily find out the dimensions of your monitor.
Step 1: Check the Manual
If you still have the manual that came with your monitor, it should provide you with all the necessary information about its size. The manual will typically include the physical dimensions of the monitor, including the height, width, and depth. If you can’t find the manual or it doesn’t contain this information, don’t worry, there are other methods to determine your monitor’s size.
Step 2: Measure the Screen
If you don’t have access to the manual, the most foolproof method is to measure the screen yourself. Grab a tape measure or ruler and position it diagonally across the screen from one corner to the opposite corner. Make sure to measure only the screen, excluding the bezel or any other parts of the monitor. Round the measurement to the nearest inch or centimeter.
How to find out how big my monitor is? The easiest way to determine the size of your monitor is by measuring the screen diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I measure the monitor without turning it on?
Yes, you can measure the monitor without turning it on. The screen size is not affected by whether it’s powered on or off.
2. What unit of measurement should I use?
You can use either inches or centimeters to measure the size of your monitor. Both will provide accurate results.
3. What if the tape measure doesn’t reach the opposite corner?
If your tape measure or ruler doesn’t reach the opposite corner, measure from the edges of the screen instead and add the measurements together.
4. Can I measure only the visible area of the screen?
No, when measuring the monitor’s size, you should include the entire screen, including any black borders or frames.
5. Will measuring the diagonal give me the exact size?
Measuring the diagonal will provide you with an approximate size. The actual height and width may differ slightly due to the monitor’s aspect ratio.
6. Does the monitor’s size include the bezel?
No, the monitor size refers only to the dimensions of the screen itself and does not include the bezel or any other frame around it.
7. How can I measure my laptop’s screen size?
The process is the same for laptops; simply measure the screen diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner.
8. Can I measure the size of a broken monitor?
Yes, you can still measure a broken monitor as long as the screen is intact and visible.
9. Are there any online tools to measure my monitor?
Yes, there are online tools that allow you to enter your monitor’s model number or dimensions to find out its size.
10. Can I find the monitor’s size in the computer settings?
No, the computer settings do not provide the physical dimensions of the monitor. They only offer information about the screen resolution and orientation.
11. What if my monitor is not a perfect rectangle?
Most monitors have a rectangular shape, but if yours has an unconventional design, measure the longest diagonal width as an approximate size.
12. Is the method for measuring curved monitors different?
No, the method for measuring curved monitors is the same as for flat ones. Measure the screen diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner to obtain the size.
By following these simple steps, you can easily determine the size of your monitor without any guesswork. Whether you use the provided manual, measure the screen yourself, or utilize online tools, knowing the exact size of your monitor will help you make informed decisions when shopping for new equipment or optimizing your workspace.