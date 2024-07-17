How to find my model number on hp laptop?

If you own an HP laptop and need to find the model number, you might be wondering where to look. The model number is essential as it helps you in various ways, such as identifying the correct drivers, finding compatible hardware upgrades, or accessing support documents. In this article, we will guide you on how to find the model number on an HP laptop and provide answers to some related frequently asked questions.
Finding the Model Number on an HP Laptop
To find the model number on an HP laptop, you can follow these steps:
1. Check the bottom of your laptop: Flip your laptop and locate the sticker affixed to the bottom. HP laptops usually feature a sticker that contains the model number along with other important information like the serial number and product name. The model number is typically listed as “Model,” “Product Number,” or “P/N.”
2. Use the HP Support Assistant: If you have the HP Support Assistant software installed on your laptop, you can easily find the model number by opening the application. Once launched, the model number will be displayed on the “My devices” tab, under the “My PC” section.
3. Access the System Information: Press the Windows key and the “R” key on your keyboard simultaneously to open the “Run” dialog box. Type “msinfo32” in the box and click “OK.” A System Information window will appear, displaying various details about your laptop, including the model number under the “System Model” field.
4. Check the BIOS: Restart your laptop and continuously press the “F10” key during the startup process. This will allow you to access the BIOS settings. Once in the BIOS menu, look for the model number. Note that some HP laptop models may require a different key to access the BIOS, so you may need to consult the user manual or HP’s website for specific instructions.
5. Visit the HP website: If you are unable to find the model number using the aforementioned methods, you can visit the official HP website. Go to the “Support” section and navigate to the webpage that automatically detects your laptop using the HP detection tool. The model number will be displayed along with other relevant information.
FAQs:
1. How can I find my HP laptop serial number?
To find the serial number, you can check the sticker on the bottom of your HP laptop or access it through the BIOS settings or the HP Support Assistant software.
2. Where can I find the product name on my HP laptop?
The product name is usually listed on the same sticker where the model number is located on the bottom of your laptop.
3. Can I find the model number in the Control Panel?
No, the Control Panel does not display the model number. You can use alternative methods such as checking the sticker on the bottom, using the HP Support Assistant, or accessing the System Information.
4. Is there a way to find the model number without turning on the laptop?
Unfortunately, you cannot find the model number without turning on the laptop. The methods mentioned above require accessing the BIOS or running system-related tools.
5. Can I find the model number on the laptop’s packaging?
Yes, the model number is often printed on the laptop’s packaging. If you still have the original box, you can find the model number there.
6. Why is the model number important?
The model number is crucial for identifying the correct drivers, finding compatible upgrades, and accessing relevant support documents for your specific HP laptop model.
7. Can the model number change with different configurations of the same laptop model?
No, the model number remains the same regardless of the laptop’s configuration. However, the serial number and product name may differ based on the individual configuration.
8. Can I find the model number using the HP Smart app?
Yes, the HP Smart app allows you to access certain system information, including the model number, on compatible HP laptops.
9. Are there any online tools to identify HP laptop models?
Yes, HP provides an online tool called the “HP Product Identification” tool that can help you identify your HP laptop model by inputting your serial number or product name.
10. Can I find the model number in the device manager?
The device manager does not display the model number. However, it can provide information about specific hardware components within your laptop.
11. Is it important to have the model number when contacting HP support?
Yes, providing the model number when reaching out to HP support can help them assist you more efficiently and accurately with any issues or queries you may have.
12. Can I find the model number within the Windows System Information?
Yes, opening the Windows System Information tool by searching for “System Information” in the start menu will display the model number under the “System Model” field.