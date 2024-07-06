How to find legendary RAM rdr2?

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is a sprawling open-world game that offers players an immersive western experience like no other. Venturing into the wild is an essential part of the game, as players search for rare and legendary animals to complete their collection. One such creature that players often set their sights on is the legendary RAM. In this article, we will explore how to find the legendary RAM in RDR2 and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this elusive beast.
**How to find legendary RAM in RDR2?**
Finding the legendary RAM in RDR2 requires a few steps and some keen observation. Follow these steps to increase your chances of locating this majestic animal:
1. **Explore the correct area**: The legendary RAM can be found in New Austin, near the Rio Del Lobo Rock. This is in the southern region of the map.
2. **Unlock the legendary animal map**: To track legendary animals, you need to purchase the appropriate map from the trapper or a general store. This will unlock the animal’s general location on your map.
3. **Investigate the clues**: Once you reach the general location of the legendary RAM, activate your Eagle Eye (by pressing both the thumbsticks on your controller) to reveal clues such as tracks, droppings, and fur.
4. **Follow the trail**: Continue investigating the clues until you find three trails left by the legendary RAM. Each trail will have its own set of clues to follow, leading you closer to the animal’s location.
5. **Use binoculars**: Binoculars can be a handy tool to scope out any movement or unique features of the legendary RAM from a distance. Scan the area carefully to spot the beast.
6. **Prepare for the hunt**: Before engaging in the hunt, make sure to equip yourself with the appropriate weapons and ammunition. You don’t want to find yourself unprepared when facing the legendary RAM.
7. **Track the animal**: Once you’ve spotted the legendary RAM, follow it while maintaining a safe distance. Be patient and stealthy to avoid spooking the creature.
8. **Take the shot**: When you have a clear shot, aim for a vital organ to ensure a clean kill. Aim for its head or heart, as these areas will yield the best results.
9. **Skin and collect**: After successfully hunting down the legendary RAM, approach it and use your hunting knife to skin the animal. Collecting its pelt will allow you to craft unique clothing and items.
Now that we have covered the steps to find the legendary RAM, let’s address some common questions that players may have related to this elusive creature:
FAQs:
1. Can I encounter the legendary RAM randomly?
No, the legendary RAM can only be found by following the steps mentioned above and investigating the specific clues.
2. Are there any special perks for hunting the legendary RAM?
Yes, hunting legendary animals allows you to obtain unique pelts, which can then be used to craft special garments and items.
3. Can the legendary RAM be found during specific times of day?
No, the time of day does not affect the presence of the legendary RAM.
4. How do I know if I have killed the legendary RAM?
When you have successfully killed the legendary RAM, a small notification will appear on your screen confirming the kill.
5. What happens if I fail to kill the legendary RAM?
If you fail to kill the legendary RAM, you can always retry the hunt by returning to its general location and investigating the clues again.
6. Can I sell the legendary RAM’s pelt?
No, you cannot sell the pelt of a legendary animal. However, you can use it to craft valuable items.
7. Can other animals attack me while tracking the legendary RAM?
Yes, other animals in the area may attempt to attack you during the hunt. Be aware of your surroundings and defend yourself if necessary.
8. How many shots does it take to kill the legendary RAM?
The number of shots required to kill the legendary RAM will depend on the weapon used and the accuracy of your shots.
9. Is there a time limit to find and kill the legendary RAM?
No, there is no time limit for tracking and killing the legendary RAM. Take your time to ensure a successful hunt.
10. Can the legendary RAM escape from the area?
If you lose track of the legendary RAM or take too long to locate it, it may escape the area. You will then need to repeat the steps and try again.
11. Can I use bait to attract the legendary RAM?
No, using bait does not affect the presence or behavior of legendary animals in RDR2. Tracking and investigating the clues is the key.
12. Can I hunt the legendary RAM in multiplayer mode?
No, hunting legendary animals is exclusive to the single-player mode of RDR2. Multiplayer mode focuses on a different experience.