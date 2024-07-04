How to find hard drive type Windows 10?

If you are using Windows 10 and want to find out the type of your hard drive, there are a few simple methods you can utilize. Whether you are curious about the storage technology used in your computer or you need this information for system troubleshooting, this article will guide you through the process. So, let’s delve into the various methods you can employ to find the hard drive type on Windows 10.
Method 1: Device Manager
1. Open the Start menu and search for “Device Manager”. Click on the Device Manager app that appears in the search results.
2. Once the Device Manager window opens, expand the “Disk drives” category.
3. You will find the name and model number of your hard drive listed here. Make a note of this information.
4. Now, open your preferred web browser and search for the model name of your hard drive to find out its type.
Method 2: Using PowerShell
1. Press the Windows key + X to open the Power User Menu and select “Windows PowerShell (Admin)”.
2. In the PowerShell window, type the following command and press Enter: Get-PhysicalDisk
3. Scroll through the list of physical disks displayed and locate your hard drive.
4. Check the “MediaType” column to find the type of your hard drive.
Method 3: Third-Party Software
If the above methods seem a bit technical, you can also rely on third-party software to find out the hard drive type on your Windows 10 computer. There are numerous free utility programs available online that provide detailed information about your hardware. Some popular options include Speccy, CrystalDiskInfo, and HWiNFO. Simply download and install any of these programs, and they will provide you with comprehensive information about your hard drive, including its type.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I find out the hard drive type without using additional tools?
A1: Absolutely! By utilizing the built-in Device Manager or powerful PowerShell commands, you can easily discover the hard drive type on your Windows 10 computer.
Q2: Why would I need to know the hard drive type?
A2: Knowing the hard drive type can be useful for various reasons, such as upgrading your storage, troubleshooting system issues, or understanding your computer’s specifications.
Q3: Is it safe to install third-party software for this purpose?
A3: Yes, reputable third-party software is safe to install and widely used to gather accurate hardware information. Stick to well-known programs from reliable sources.
Q4: Are there any other alternative methods to find the hard drive type?
A4: Yes, another quick method is to consult the documentation or specifications of your computer model, which often include information about the hard drive.
Q5: Can I find the hard drive type through BIOS settings?
A5: While certain BIOS versions may provide this information, it is not a universal feature. Therefore, it is recommended to use the methods mentioned above for accurate results.
Q6: What if I have multiple hard drives on my Windows 10 PC?
A6: In that case, both the Device Manager and PowerShell methods will list all the connected hard drives. Simply identify and note down the type of the desired hard drive.
Q7: Can I find out if my hard drive is an SSD or HDD?
A7: Yes, the methods described in this article will provide information about whether your hard drive is a Solid-State Drive (SSD) or a Hard Disk Drive (HDD).
Q8: What if I want more detailed information about my hard drive?
A8: If you require more detailed information, such as drive health, temperature, or SMART data, using the third-party utility programs mentioned earlier will be more suitable.
Q9: Will finding the hard drive type affect my data?
A9: No, finding the hard drive type will not affect your data in any way. It is simply a method to retrieve information about your hardware.
Q10: Can I find the hard drive type on previous Windows versions?
A10: Yes, the methods mentioned in this article are also applicable to earlier versions of Windows, such as Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1.
Q11: Do these methods work for external hard drives?
A11: Yes, you can use these methods to find the type of both internal and external hard drives connected to your Windows 10 computer.
Q12: What does the term “hard drive type” refer to?
A12: The term “hard drive type” refers to the underlying technology used in your hard drive, such as Solid-State Drive (SSD) or Hard Disk Drive (HDD).