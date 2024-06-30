How to find device plugged into USB port on mac?

USB ports are ubiquitous on modern Mac computers, providing the ability to connect various devices. However, with multiple ports available, it can sometimes become challenging to determine which device is connected to which port. Fortunately, Mac provides several ways to identify the devices plugged into USB ports. In this article, we will explore different methods to find the device plugged into a USB port on Mac.
Finding the Device Plugged into USB Port Using System Information
1. Open System Information:
To access System Information, click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen, then select “About This Mac.” From the window that opens, click on the “System Report” button.
2. Navigate to USB Devices:
In the System Information window, find and click on “USB” under the “Hardware” section in the sidebar.
3. Identify the Device:
A list of all USB devices connected to your Mac will be displayed. The connected device will be listed here, along with important details like Vendor ID, Product ID, and more.
4. Recognizing the Device:
To identify the specific device plugged into a USB port, look for the product name or description that matches the connected device. You can also cross-reference the device details like Vendor ID and Product ID with the physical device for confirmation.
Other Methods to Identify Devices Plugged into USB Ports
Can I use Terminal to find the device plugged into a USB port?
Yes, you can use Terminal to find the device plugged into a USB port on your Mac. By entering the “system_profiler SPUSBDataType” command, you can obtain a list of connected USB devices with detailed information.
Is there a way to identify devices from the menu bar?
No, the menu bar on Mac does not provide direct information about the devices connected to USB ports. However, you can use System Information or third-party apps to identify the connected devices.
Are there any third-party apps available for identifying USB devices?
Yes, several third-party apps, like “USB Prober” and “USB Device Tree Viewer,” can provide detailed information about USB devices connected to Mac.
Can I identify USB devices through the Network Utility?
No, the Network Utility on Mac does not provide any information regarding USB devices connected to the system. It is primarily used for network troubleshooting.
How can I differentiate between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports?
USB 3.0 ports are usually marked with the letters “SS” (SuperSpeed) or have a blue plastic insert. In contrast, USB 2.0 ports do not have any special markings.
What if I cannot find the exact device in System Information?
If you cannot find the exact device in System Information, it might indicate compatibility issues or a faulty connection. Try reconnecting the device or consult the manufacturer for further assistance.
Can I determine if a USB device is charging my Mac?
Yes, if a USB device is charging your Mac, you will see a lightning bolt icon next to the battery indicator in the menu bar.
How can I safely remove a USB device from a Mac?
To safely remove a USB device, click on the device icon on the desktop or in Finder, then drag it to the trash. Wait for the icon to disappear, and only then physically remove the device.
What if my Mac does not recognize a connected USB device?
If your Mac does not recognize a connected USB device, try the following:
1. Disconnect and reconnect the device.
2. Use a different USB cable or port.
3. Restart your Mac.
4. Update your macOS to the latest version.
5. Contact the device manufacturer for support.
Are USB hubs displayed separately in System Information?
Yes, System Information displays USB hubs separately from connected devices. You can find information about connected hubs under the “USB” section in System Information.
Does System Information show USB devices that require additional drivers?
Yes, System Information lists USB devices that require additional drivers in the “System Report” section. It provides details about any installed drivers for a specific USB device.
Can I find devices connected via Thunderbolt in System Information?
Yes, System Information provides information about both USB and Thunderbolt devices. You can find Thunderbolt devices listed separately in the “Thunderbolt” section.