How to find Dell monitor model number?

When it comes to troubleshooting or purchasing Dell monitor accessories, knowing the model number of your Dell monitor becomes crucial. Fortunately, there are several ways to find the model number of your Dell monitor. In this article, we will guide you through different methods to help you locate your monitor’s model number easily.
Method 1: Check the Back of Your Dell Monitor
One of the simplest ways to find the model number of your Dell monitor is to check the back of the monitor itself. Most Dell monitors have a sticker on the back that contains important information, including the model number. Look for a label or sticker that displays a combination of letters and numbers, often accompanied by a series of barcodes. The model number is typically clearly marked.
Method 2: Check the User Manual or Product Documentation
If you still have the user manual or any product documentation that came with your Dell monitor, you can find the model number printed on it. The user manual is usually provided in the packaging of your monitor or can be downloaded from the Dell website. Look for a section that provides information on specifications or identification of the monitor, where the model number should be listed.
Method 3: Check Dell’s Online Support Site
If you don’t have access to the back of your Dell monitor or the user manual, you can visit Dell’s official website for support. Dell provides an online support site where you can enter the service tag or express service code of your monitor to access specific product details, including the model number. The service tag or express service code is usually located on the bottom or side of your monitor. Once you enter the code on the website, you will be directed to a page with detailed information about your monitor, including its model number.
Method 4: Use Dell System Detect
Dell System Detect is a software tool provided by Dell that automatically detects and displays information about your Dell products, including monitors. To use this tool, simply visit Dell’s support website and click on the “Detect Product” button. The tool will scan your system and provide you with the necessary information, such as the model number of your Dell monitor.
Method 5: Contact Dell Support
If you have exhausted all other methods and are still unable to find the model number of your Dell monitor, you can reach out to Dell’s customer support. Dell support representatives have access to comprehensive databases and can assist you in identifying your monitor’s model number based on other information you can provide, such as the product’s serial number or service tag.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I find the Dell monitor model number in the PC’s system settings?
No, the Dell monitor model number is not typically listed in the PC’s system settings. You will need to follow the methods mentioned above to find the model number.
2. Is the model number the same as the serial number?
No, the model number and the serial number are two distinct identifiers. The model number specifies the specific model or type of the monitor, while the serial number is a unique identifier that distinguishes each individual monitor.
3. Can I find the model number on the Dell monitor box?
Yes, the model number is often displayed on the exterior of the Dell monitor box. Check the box for any labels or stickers containing the model number.
4. Can I find the model number through the Windows Device Manager?
No, the Windows Device Manager does not typically display the model number of your Dell monitor. The Device Manager provides information about the drivers and hardware of your computer, not your monitor specifically.
5. Can I find the model number by looking at the monitor’s OSD (On-Screen Display)?
No, the OSD (On-Screen Display) usually does not display the monitor’s model number. It primarily provides settings and options related to the display controls.
6. Are there any Dell software programs that can help me find the model number?
Yes, Dell provides a software tool called Dell System Detect that can automatically detect and display information about your Dell products, including monitors.
7. Can I find the model number by checking the monitor’s purchase receipt?
No, the purchase receipt typically does not contain detailed information about the monitor, including the model number. The receipt usually only includes the basic purchase information.
8. What should I do if the model number label on the back of my Dell monitor is faded or missing?
If the label on the back of your Dell monitor is faded or missing, try one of the other methods mentioned in this article, such as checking the user manual, using Dell’s online support site, or contacting Dell support directly.
9. Can I find the model number on Dell’s official eBay or Amazon listings?
Yes, often the model number is listed on Dell’s official eBay or Amazon listings. However, it is more reliable to refer to the methods mentioned earlier to find the model number of your Dell monitor.
10. Is the model number necessary for purchasing Dell monitor accessories?
Yes, knowing the model number of your Dell monitor is crucial when purchasing monitor accessories to ensure compatibility and proper fit.
11. Can I find the model number through the Dell Mobile Connect app?
No, the Dell Mobile Connect app does not provide information about the model number of your Dell monitor. It is primarily used to connect your Dell PC and smartphone.
12. Can I find the model number by scanning the monitor’s QR code?
Although some Dell monitors may have QR codes, these codes usually lead to support or product information web pages and may not directly display the model number. Therefore, it is recommended to use other methods mentioned in this article to find your Dell monitor’s model number.