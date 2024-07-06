How to find CPU and memory in Linux?
Finding out the usage of CPU and memory in Linux is essential for monitoring the performance of your system. There are several tools and commands available that can help you determine the CPU and memory usage on a Linux system. Here are some of the most commonly used methods:
1. **Using the top command:** The top command is a built-in tool in Linux that provides real-time information about system performance, including CPU and memory usage. Simply run the command “top” in your terminal to view this information.
2. **Using the free command:** The free command is another built-in tool that can be used to display the amount of free and used memory in the system. By running the command “free -h” in the terminal, you can view memory usage in a human-readable format.
3. **Using the ps command:** The ps command can be used to display information about processes running on the system, including their CPU and memory usage. Run the command “ps aux” in the terminal to view this information.
4. **Using the sar command:** The sar command is a powerful tool that can be used to collect, report, and save system activity information. By running the command “sar” in the terminal, you can view detailed CPU and memory usage statistics.
5. **Using the htop command:** The htop command is a more user-friendly alternative to the top command, with a graphical interface that makes it easier to interpret system performance data. Install htop by running “sudo apt install htop” and then run the command “htop” in the terminal.
6. **Checking CPU information in /proc/cpuinfo:** You can also find information about your system’s CPU by checking the /proc/cpuinfo file. Simply run the command “cat /proc/cpuinfo” in the terminal to view detailed information about your CPU.
7. **Checking memory information in /proc/meminfo:** Similarly, you can find information about your system’s memory by checking the /proc/meminfo file. Run the command “cat /proc/meminfo” in the terminal to view detailed memory information.
8. **Using the vmstat command:** The vmstat command can be used to display virtual memory statistics, including information about system memory usage. Run the command “vmstat” in the terminal to view this information.
9. **Checking the output of top for CPU and memory usage:** In the output of the top command, you can find information about the CPU and memory usage of running processes, as well as the overall usage of the system.
10. **Using the top command with options:** The top command comes with several options that can be used to customize the output. For example, you can run “top -o %MEM” to sort processes by memory usage or “top -o %CPU” to sort processes by CPU usage.
11. **Monitoring CPU and memory usage over time:** You can use tools like sar or htop to monitor CPU and memory usage over time, allowing you to identify trends and potential performance issues.
12. **Setting up alerts for high CPU and memory usage:** By using monitoring tools like Nagios or Zabbix, you can set up alerts for high CPU and memory usage, allowing you to take action before performance problems escalate.