If you find yourself in a situation where your computer is not functioning properly or needs a fresh start, performing a factory reset can be a quick and effective solution. While the traditional method involves using system settings or recovery options, there may be instances where those methods are not accessible or practical. In such cases, knowing how to factory reset your PC using only the keyboard can be incredibly helpful. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to perform a factory reset on your PC with just the keyboard.
Why Would You Want to Factory Reset Your PC?
There are a few reasons why you might want to factory reset your computer. It can help resolve significant performance issues caused by malware or unsupported software. Additionally, if you plan on selling or donating your computer, performing a factory reset will ensure that your personal data is completely erased.
How to Factory Reset PC with Keyboard?
The answer to the question “How to factory reset PC with keyboard?” is as follows:
To factory reset your PC with just the keyboard, follow these steps:
Step 1: Press the “Windows” key and the “X” key simultaneously to open the Start menu.
Step 2: Use the arrow keys to navigate to the “Shut down or sign out” option and press “Enter”.
Step 3: Press the “U” key to open the “Shut Down Windows” menu.
Step 4: Press the “R” key to select the “Restart” option.
Step 5: Once your PC restarts, repeatedly press the “F11” key before the Windows logo appears. This will open the Advanced Startup Menu.
Step 6: Use the arrow keys to select the “Troubleshoot” option, then press “Enter”.
Step 7: Navigate to the “Reset this PC” option and press “Enter”.
Step 8: Select whether you want to keep your files or remove everything. Use the arrow keys and press “Enter” to make your selection.
Step 9: Confirm your choice by selecting “Just remove my files” or “Fully clean the drive”. Press “Enter” to proceed.
Step 10: Finally, select “Reset” to initiate the factory reset process.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I perform a factory reset without a keyboard?
No, a keyboard is essential for performing a factory reset using this method.
2. Will a factory reset delete my personal files?
It depends on the option you choose. Selecting “Remove everything” or “Fully clean the drive” will erase all your files.
3. Is it possible to factory reset my PC from the login screen?
No, you need to be logged in to access the necessary options.
4. Can I use a wireless keyboard to perform a factory reset?
Yes, as long as the keyboard is properly connected and recognized by your PC.
5. Will a factory reset fix hardware issues?
No, a factory reset will only address software and system-related problems.
6. How long does a factory reset take?
The duration may vary depending on your PC’s specifications, but it generally takes around 1-2 hours.
7. Can I interrupt the factory reset process?
It is not recommended, as it may cause system instability or data corruption.
8. Will a factory reset remove viruses?
Yes, performing a factory reset will wipe out any viruses or malware on your PC.
9. What should I do before performing a factory reset?
Backup your important files and ensure all necessary drivers and software are readily available.
10. Can I perform a factory reset on a Mac using this method?
No, this method is specifically for factory resetting a PC running Windows.
11. Will a factory reset revert the operating system to its original version?
Yes, a factory reset will restore your operating system to the version that came with your PC when you first purchased it.
12. Should I factory reset my PC if it is slow?
A factory reset can help resolve performance issues caused by software, but you may also want to consider other solutions such as updating drivers or upgrading hardware before opting for a reset.
In conclusion, being able to perform a factory reset using only the keyboard can be a valuable skill in certain situations. Remember to carefully consider the consequences and back up your important files before proceeding. With the step-by-step instructions provided in this article, you can confidently reset your PC and enjoy a fresh start.