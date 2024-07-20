How to export rekordbox to usb?

Rekordbox is a popular software used by DJs to manage and organize their music libraries. It offers various features like beat analysis, waveform display, and playlist creation, making it a powerful tool for DJs. In this article, we will discuss how to export your Rekordbox library to a USB drive, allowing you to easily transfer your music to a different computer or DJ setup.
Step 1: Prepare Your USB Drive
Before you begin exporting your Rekordbox library, make sure you have a USB drive with enough storage capacity to accommodate your music collection. Format the USB drive using the FAT32 file system for better compatibility with various devices.
Step 2: Launch Rekordbox
Open the Rekordbox software on your computer. Ensure that you have the latest version of the software installed to avoid any compatibility issues.
Step 3: Select Tracks
Navigate to the “Collection” tab in Rekordbox, where you can see your entire music library. Browse through your tracks and select the ones you want to export to your USB drive. You can either select individual tracks or use the Ctrl (or Command on Mac) key to select multiple tracks.
Step 4: Export to USB Drive
Once you have selected the desired tracks, right-click on any of the selected tracks and choose the “Export” option from the context menu. A submenu will appear, and you need to select “Export to Device” and then choose your USB drive from the list. Click on “OK” to start the export process.
How to export Rekordbox playlists to USB?
To export Rekordbox playlists, go to the “Playlists” tab, right-click on the playlist you want to export, and choose the “Export” option. Then select “Export to Device” and choose your USB drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I export my entire Rekordbox library to USB at once?
Yes, you can select all tracks in your library by using the Ctrl+A (or Command+A on Mac) shortcut and then export them to your USB drive.
2. Can I export my Rekordbox library to multiple USB drives simultaneously?
No, you can only export to one USB drive at a time. If you want to duplicate your library, you need to repeat the process for each USB drive.
3. Can I export my Rekordbox library to an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can export your library to an external hard drive using the same process. Just make sure it is formatted correctly and connected to your computer.
4. Can I export my playlists and tracks with cue points and other metadata?
Yes, when you export your music from Rekordbox, it retains all the metadata, including cue points, hot cues, and other track information.
5. Can I export my Rekordbox library to a USB drive without using a computer?
No, you need a computer with the Rekordbox software installed to export your library to a USB drive.
6. Can I export my Rekordbox library to a USB drive in a specific folder structure?
Yes, you can customize the folder structure while exporting your tracks to a USB drive. In the export settings, choose the “Use Custom Subfolders” option and specify the desired folder structure.
7. Can I export my Rekordbox library from a Mac to a USB drive formatted for Windows?
Yes, Rekordbox is compatible with both Windows and Mac. You can export your library from a Mac to a USB drive formatted for Windows without any issues.
8. Can I export my Rekordbox library including playlists in alphabetical order?
Yes, you can sort your Rekordbox library and playlists in alphabetical order before exporting them to a USB drive. Just click on the column headers to sort your tracks and playlists.
9. Can I export my Rekordbox library from an older version of the software?
Yes, you can export your library from an older version of Rekordbox to a USB drive. However, it is recommended to use the latest version of the software for better compatibility and performance.
10. Can I export my Rekordbox library to a USB drive in a lossless format?
Yes, Rekordbox allows you to export your tracks in lossless formats like FLAC or ALAC if they are available in your library.
11. Can I export my Rekordbox library to a USB drive in a compressed format?
No, Rekordbox does not have built-in support for exporting tracks in a compressed format like ZIP or RAR. You can only export individual tracks or playlists.
12. Can I export my Rekordbox library to a USB drive using a Windows computer and later import it to a Mac?
Yes, Rekordbox libraries are cross-platform compatible. You can export your library from a Windows computer to a USB drive and then import it into a Mac without any issues.