How to export performance monitor report?

Performance Monitor is a powerful tool that allows you to monitor and analyze the performance of your computer system. It provides valuable insights into the usage of system resources, such as CPU, memory, disk, and network. Additionally, Performance Monitor allows you to create custom data collector sets to gather performance data over a specific period of time. Once you have captured the required performance data, you may want to export it for further analysis or to share it with others. This article will guide you through the process of exporting a Performance Monitor report.
Exporting a Performance Monitor Report
To export a Performance Monitor report, follow these steps:
1. **Open Performance Monitor:** Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, type “perfmon” (without quotes), and hit Enter.
2. **Create a Data Collector Set:** In the Performance Monitor, expand the Data Collector Sets folder in the left pane, right-click User Defined, and select New > Data Collector Set.
3. **Specify a name and create the set:** Enter a name for your data collector set, such as “Performance Report,” and choose the Create manually option. Click Next.
4. **Choose the performance counters:** Select the desired performance counters you want to monitor, such as Processor, Memory, Disk, or Network. Click Add, select the desired counters, and click OK.
5. **Set the sample interval:** Choose the sample interval, which defines how often the Performance Monitor collects data. The default interval is one second, but you can adjust it to meet your specific needs. Click Next.
6. **Choose the location for the data:** Select a location to save the collected data. You can keep the default path or choose a custom one. Click Next.
7. **Configure additional options:** Configure other options, such as specifying start and stop conditions or setting up alerts. Click Next or Finish.
8. **Start monitoring:** In the left pane, expand Data Collector Sets, right-click the set you created, and select Start. The Performance Monitor will start collecting data based on your specified configuration.
9. **Stop monitoring:** Once you have collected enough data, right-click the data collector set again and select Stop.
10. **Generate the report:** In the left pane, expand Reports > User Defined, right-click the report name you specified earlier (e.g., “Performance Report”), and select Start.
11. **Select the report format:** Choose the format for your report, such as HTML or CSV. Click Next.
12. **Specify the report name and path:** Enter a name for your report and choose the location where you want to save it. Click Finish.
13. **Access the exported report:** Navigate to the specified location to access your exported Performance Monitor report.
Now that you know how to export a Performance Monitor report, let’s address a few related questions:
1. Can I export multiple Performance Monitor reports simultaneously?
Unfortunately, Performance Monitor only allows you to generate one report at a time. To export multiple reports, you need to repeat the process for each report.
2. How can I schedule Performance Monitor to automatically generate reports?
You can schedule Performance Monitor to automatically start and stop data collection and generate reports using the Windows Task Scheduler.
3. Can I export Performance Monitor reports in a different language?
Yes, Performance Monitor reports can be generated in different languages based on your system’s locale settings.
4. Is it possible to export Performance Monitor reports to a remote computer?
Yes, you can connect Performance Monitor to a remote computer and export reports as long as you have appropriate permissions and network access.
5. Can Performance Monitor export reports to cloud storage services?
Performance Monitor does not have built-in integration with cloud storage services. However, you can manually upload the exported reports to cloud storage platforms if desired.
6. How can I share Performance Monitor reports with others?
You can share Performance Monitor reports by simply sending them the exported report file via email or any other file-sharing method.
7. Can I customize the data collection interval for each performance counter?
No, the sample interval applies uniformly to all selected performance counters within a data collector set.
8. Can I include additional information in the exported Performance Monitor report?
By default, Performance Monitor reports include information such as the system name, date, and time. However, you cannot add custom information directly within Performance Monitor.
9. How much disk space does Performance Monitor data consume?
The disk space consumed by Performance Monitor data depends on the selected performance counters, the sample interval, and the duration of data collection.
10. Can I export Performance Monitor reports in real-time?
No, Performance Monitor reports are generated after you stop data collection. Real-time monitoring can be achieved by using the live monitoring capabilities of Performance Monitor.
11. Can I export Performance Monitor reports in JSON format?
No, Performance Monitor exports reports in various file formats, such as HTML, CSV, or XML. JSON format is not directly supported.
12. How can I merge multiple Performance Monitor reports?
Currently, there is no built-in functionality to merge multiple Performance Monitor reports. However, you can manually consolidate the data from different reports using external tools or scripts.