How to export outlook emails to USB drive?

Outlook is a widely used email client that allows you to manage your emails, contacts, calendars, and more. Sometimes, you may need to export your Outlook emails to a USB drive for backup or to access them on another device. In this article, we will guide you through the process of exporting Outlook emails to a USB drive step by step.
Exporting Outlook Emails to USB Drive
To export Outlook emails to a USB drive, follow these simple steps:
1. Open Microsoft Outlook on your computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab at the top left corner of the Outlook window.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Options” to open the Outlook Options window.
4. In the Outlook Options window, click on “Advanced” from the left-hand sidebar.
5. Scroll down to the “Export” section and click on the “Export” button.
6. The “Import and Export Wizard” window will open. Choose “Export to a file” and click on “Next”.
7. Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the file type and click on “Next”.
8. Now, select the folder containing the emails you want to export. You can choose individual folders or the entire mailbox. Click “Next” when done.
9. Choose a location on your computer to save the exported .pst file and provide a name for it. Ensure that the USB drive is connected to your computer.
10. Click on the “Browse” button and select the USB drive as the destination location.
11. Once you have selected the USB drive, click on “OK” and then click “Finish” to start exporting the Outlook emails to the USB drive.
How to import Outlook emails from a USB drive?
To import Outlook emails from a USB drive, follow the reverse process. Open Outlook, go to the “File” tab, select “Open & Export”, and then choose “Import/Export”. Select “Import from another program or file” and click “Next”. Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the file type, browse to the location where the .pst file is stored on the USB drive, and then follow the prompts to complete the import process.
Can I export specific folders instead of the entire mailbox?
Yes, during the export process, you can choose specific folders that you want to export. Simply select the desired folders in the “Export Outlook Data File” window.
Is there a size limit for exporting Outlook emails to a USB drive?
There is no specific size limit for exporting Outlook emails to a USB drive. However, if the exported .pst file exceeds the storage capacity of your USB drive, you may need to split the file or use a larger capacity drive.
Can I password protect the exported .pst file on the USB drive?
Yes, during the export process, you have the option to set a password for the exported .pst file. This adds an extra layer of security to your exported emails.
Can I export Outlook emails to a USB drive on a Mac?
Unfortunately, the export process mentioned above is specific to Microsoft Outlook for Windows. However, on Mac, you can manually copy the Outlook identity folder from the ~/Documents/Microsoft User Data/Office 2011 Identities/ folder to the USB drive to export your emails.
Can I export Outlook emails to a USB drive without opening Outlook?
No, you need to open Outlook to access the export options. However, you can perform the export process without needing to browse or organize your emails within Outlook.
Can I export Outlook emails to a USB drive in bulk?
Yes, you can export multiple folders or the entire mailbox in a single export process. This allows you to save time and effort while exporting Outlook emails to a USB drive.
Can I access the exported .pst file without Outlook?
No, the .pst file is a proprietary file format used by Outlook. To access the emails within the .pst file, you need to open it using Microsoft Outlook.
Can I export Outlook emails to a USB drive from multiple accounts?
Yes, you can export emails from multiple accounts in Outlook by selecting the desired folders from each account during the export process.
Can I automatically export Outlook emails to a USB drive?
Outlook does not have an inbuilt feature to automatically export emails to a USB drive. You would need to manually perform the export process as mentioned earlier.
Is it possible to export Outlook emails to a USB drive using third-party software?
Yes, there are several third-party tools available that offer advanced features and options for exporting Outlook emails to a USB drive. These tools may provide additional functionalities like selective export, scheduled exports, and more.
Now that you know the step-by-step process of exporting Outlook emails to a USB drive, you can easily backup and access your emails whenever needed. Remember to safely eject the USB drive from your computer to avoid data corruption, and store it in a secure place to prevent unauthorized access.