How to export music from itunes to usb?

Are you tired of being limited to playing your iTunes music only on your computer? Do you want to enjoy your favorite tunes on other devices such as your car stereo or a portable speaker? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will show you a simple step-by-step guide on how to export music from iTunes to a USB drive. So grab your USB stick and let’s get started!
The Steps to Export Music from iTunes to USB
1. Insert your USB drive into a USB port on your computer. Make sure your USB drive has enough storage capacity to hold all the music you want to export.
2. Launch the iTunes application on your computer.
3. Select the music you want to export. You can choose specific songs, albums, or playlists by clicking on them. To select multiple items, hold down the Ctrl key (Windows) or the Command key (Mac) and click on each item you want to include.
4. After selecting your desired music, right-click and choose the “Add to Playlist” option from the context menu.
5. A pop-up window will appear with the option to create a new playlist or add to an existing one. Create a new playlist to easily locate the exported music on your USB drive later. Give the playlist a name and click “OK.”
6. Now, locate the playlist you just created in the left sidebar of iTunes. Click on it to display all the songs within the playlist.
7. Click on the first song in the playlist to highlight it.
8. Hold down the Shift key and scroll down to the last song in the playlist. Click on it to select all the songs in-between.
9. Right-click on any of the selected songs and choose the “Copy” option from the context menu.
10. On your computer, open the USB drive you inserted earlier. Right-click inside the USB drive folder and choose the “Paste” option from the context menu. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl+V (Windows) or Command+V (Mac) keyboard shortcut to paste the music files.
11. The selected music files will now begin to copy from iTunes to your USB drive. The time it takes to complete the process will depend on the size and number of files being copied.
12. Once the copying process is complete, safely eject your USB drive from your computer to ensure the files are properly saved.
Congratulations! You have successfully exported music from iTunes to your USB drive. Now, you can take your music anywhere and enjoy it on any device that supports USB playback.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I export music from iTunes to a USB drive without creating a playlist?
Yes, you can. However, creating a playlist helps you organize and locate your exported music more easily.
2. How can I check the available storage on my USB drive?
On a Windows computer, locate your USB drive in File Explorer, right-click on it, and choose “Properties” to view the available space. On a Mac, right-click on the USB drive icon on the desktop and select “Get Info.”
3. Can I export music from iTunes to a USB drive on a Mac?
Absolutely! The steps mentioned in this article apply to both Windows and Mac computers.
4. Can I export music from iTunes to multiple USB drives simultaneously?
No, you can only export music to one USB drive at a time.
5. Can I export music that I purchased from the iTunes Store?
Yes, you can export purchased music from iTunes to a USB drive without any issues.
6. Will exporting music from iTunes to a USB drive delete it from my iTunes library?
No, exporting music will only create a copy of the selected files on the USB drive. The original files will remain intact in your iTunes library.
7. Can I export music from iTunes to a USB drive in any format?
The exported music will be in the same format it was in within your iTunes library, such as MP3 or AAC.
8. Can I export all my iTunes music to a USB drive at once?
Yes, you can export your entire iTunes library to a USB drive by selecting all the songs or playlists before following the export steps mentioned earlier.
9. Can I export music from iTunes to a USB drive that’s been formatted for Mac?
Yes, both Windows and Mac-formatted USB drives are compatible with iTunes.
10. Will the exported music from iTunes maintain its playlists on the USB drive?
The exported music will maintain the playlist structure within iTunes, but the playlists themselves will not be visible on the USB drive itself.
11. Can I import the exported music back to iTunes from my USB drive?
Yes, you can import the exported music back into iTunes by selecting the files on the USB drive and dragging them into your iTunes library.
12. Can I use a USB drive with DRM-protected iTunes music?
Unfortunately, DRM-protected music from iTunes cannot be exported and played on devices other than those authorized by your Apple ID.