Are you a DJ who uses rekordbox to manage and organize your music library? If so, you may have wondered how to export your tracks from rekordbox to a USB drive. Whether you’re preparing for a gig or simply want to have your favorite tracks readily available wherever you go, exporting from rekordbox to USB is a simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to successfully export your music library to a USB drive.
**How to export from rekordbox to USB?**
1. Connect your USB drive to your computer. Make sure it is formatted and ready to be used.
2. Launch rekordbox on your computer and wait for it to load your music library.
3. In the rekordbox library pane, locate the playlist or tracks you want to export to the USB drive.
4. Select the playlist or tracks by holding down the Ctrl key (Windows) or Command key (Mac) and clicking on each item. Alternatively, you can select all tracks in a playlist by clicking on the first track, then holding down Shift and clicking on the last track.
5. Right-click on the selected tracks and choose “Export” from the context menu.
6. In the export window, select the USB drive as the export destination. You can do this by clicking on the “Browse” button and navigating to the USB drive.
7. Choose the export settings according to your preferences. You can select the file format, bitrate, and file name format.
8. Click on the “Export” button to start the export process. After a few moments, rekordbox will complete the export, and your tracks will be copied to the USB drive.
Congratulations! You have successfully exported your tracks from rekordbox to a USB drive. Now you can enjoy your music on any compatible device, whether it’s a DJ controller, CDJ, or another system that supports USB playback.
FAQs:
Can I export multiple playlists at once from rekordbox to USB?
Yes, you can export multiple playlists at once by selecting them all before initiating the export process.
Do I need to have rekordbox running when playing music from the USB drive?
No, once you have exported your tracks to the USB drive, you can plug it into any compatible device and play the music without needing rekordbox.
Can I export tracks with their cue points and beatgrid information?
Yes, when you export tracks from rekordbox to USB, the cue points, beatgrid, and other metadata will be included in the exported files.
Does the USB drive need to be formatted in a specific file system?
No, rekordbox supports various file systems, including FAT32 and exFAT, so you can use any USB drive that is compatible with your computer.
Can I export my entire rekordbox library to USB?
Yes, you can select your entire library or specific playlists to export to the USB drive.
Can I export my rekordbox library in a different file format?
Yes, rekordbox allows you to choose different file formats during the export process, such as MP3, WAV, and AIFF.
Can I export my rekordbox library with customized file naming conventions?
Absolutely! You can configure the file name format during the export process to include artist names, track titles, and other information.
Will exporting from rekordbox to USB affect my original files in the library?
No, the export process creates copies of the selected tracks on the USB drive without altering or removing the original files from your rekordbox library.
What should I do if I encounter any errors during the export process?
If you face any errors while exporting from rekordbox to USB, make sure that your USB drive is properly connected, formatted correctly, and has sufficient free space.
Can I export my rekordbox library directly to an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can export your tracks to an external hard drive using the same process described above. Simply connect the external hard drive to your computer and select it as the export destination.
Is it possible to export tracks from rekordbox to multiple USB drives simultaneously?
No, rekordbox can only export to one USB drive at a time. If you need to export to multiple drives, you will need to repeat the process for each drive.
Can I export tracks from rekordbox to USB on a Mac and use them on a Windows computer?
Yes, the exported tracks can be used on any computer or device that supports the file format you exported them in, regardless of the operating system.
Is there a limit to the number of tracks I can export from rekordbox to USB?
There is no inherent limit to the number of tracks you can export, but keep in mind that the available storage space on your USB drive will ultimately determine how many tracks you can store.
By following the steps outlined above, you can easily export your favorite tracks or entire library from rekordbox to USB. Enjoy the convenience and freedom of having your music collection on a portable device, ready to rock any party or gig!