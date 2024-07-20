**How to export a playlist from rekordbox to USB?**
Rekordbox is a popular DJ software that allows users to manage and organize their music library as well as create playlists. But how do you export these playlists from rekordbox to a USB drive? In this article, we will guide you through the steps to help you accomplish this task seamlessly.
FAQs:
1. Can I export a rekordbox playlist directly to a USB drive?
No, rekordbox does not have a direct export option for USB drives.
2. What is the alternative method to export a playlist from rekordbox to USB?
To export your playlist, you will need to create a new library folder and import that folder to your USB drive.
3. How do I create a new library folder in rekordbox?
Open rekordbox and go to the Preferences menu. Under the Advanced tab, click on “Create” under the Library section. Choose a location and name for your new library folder, then click OK.
4. Once I have created a new library folder in rekordbox, how do I import the music tracks from my playlist to this folder?
Select the playlist you want to export in rekordbox, right-click on it, and choose “Export Playlist”. Select the newly created library folder as the destination for the exported tracks.
5. After exporting the playlist to the library folder, how can I transfer it to my USB drive?
Connect your USB drive to your computer and locate the newly created library folder. Copy and paste the folder to your USB drive.
6. What format should the USB drive be in for the exported playlist to work on different devices?
Format your USB drive as FAT32 as it is universally compatible with various devices.
7. Is there a limit to the number of tracks or playlists I can export to a USB drive?
The number of tracks or playlists you can export will depend on the size of your USB drive.
8. Can I export multiple playlists at once?
Yes, you can export multiple playlists by selecting them together and following the same export process.
9. Can I edit the exported playlist on my USB drive?
Once the playlist is exported, it becomes a static collection of tracks on the USB drive. You cannot make edits through rekordbox anymore.
10. How do I ensure the exported playlist retains the correct track order?
When exporting the playlist, make sure to select the “Keep order of playlists and tracks” option to maintain the original track order.
11. Can I export playlists with both local and streaming tracks to a USB drive?
No, streaming tracks cannot be exported from rekordbox. Only locally stored tracks can be part of the exported playlist.
12. Can I export a playlist from rekordbox to a USB drive on both Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, the export process is the same for both Mac and Windows users. Simply follow the steps mentioned previously, regardless of your operating system.
Now that you have learned how to export a playlist from rekordbox to a USB drive, you can easily take your carefully curated music collection wherever you go. Enjoy hassle-free DJing or music playback without having to rely on your computer or an internet connection.