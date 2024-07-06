How to exit a game on ps4 with keyboard?

How to Exit a Game on PS4 with a Keyboard
If you are an avid gamer on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), you may find yourself wondering if there is a way to exit a game using a keyboard instead of searching for the controller or having to switch it on. Luckily, there is a simple solution to this. In this article, we will guide you on how to exit a game on PS4 with a keyboard effectively. So let’s dive into the steps and get you back to the home screen in no time!
To exit a game on your PS4 using a keyboard, follow these easy steps:
1. Open the PlayStation menu: Press the “PS” button on your keyboard to open the PlayStation menu. This will bring up a list of icons including your games and applications.
2. Select the game you want to exit: Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate to the game you wish to exit. You can also use the “Tab” key to cycle through the available options.
3. Press the “Options” button: Once you have highlighted the game, press the “Options” button on your keyboard. This button is equivalent to the “Options” button on the PlayStation controller.
4. Select “Close Application”: A menu will appear on the screen. Use the arrow keys to navigate to the “Close Application” option and press the “Enter” key on your keyboard.
5. Confirm the closure: You will be prompted with a confirmation message asking if you want to close the application. Use the arrow keys to highlight “OK” and press the “Enter” key to confirm.
And voila! You have successfully exited the game on your PS4 using a keyboard. Now you can either launch another game or take a break and return to the home screen.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any keyboard to exit a game on PS4?
Yes, you can use a standard USB or Bluetooth keyboard to exit a game on PS4.
2. What if my keyboard doesn’t have an “Options” button?
If your keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated “Options” button, you can use the “Enter” key or the “Esc” key as an alternative.
3. Can I use a wireless keyboard to exit games on PS4?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard with a Bluetooth connection to exit games on PS4.
4. Do I need to install any software or drivers to use a keyboard on PS4?
No, the PS4 natively supports the use of keyboards, so you don’t need to install any additional software or drivers.
5. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts on PS4?
Unfortunately, keyboard shortcuts cannot be customized on the PS4 system.
6. Can I switch between applications using a keyboard?
Yes, you can use the Alt + Tab combination on your keyboard to switch between applications on the PS4.
7. Can I control the PS4 system menu using a keyboard?
Yes, you can navigate and control the PS4 system menu entirely using a keyboard.
8. Can I use a wireless mouse with a keyboard to navigate on PS4?
No, the PS4 currently does not support the use of wireless mice.
9. Will exiting a game through the keyboard affect my game progress?
No, exiting a game through the keyboard will not affect your game progress as long as you have saved your progress before exiting.
10. Can I use a gaming keyboard with additional macro keys on PS4?
Yes, you can use a gaming keyboard with macro keys on PS4. However, these additional keys will not function as intended and can only be used as regular keys.
11. Is there a way to exit a game without opening the PlayStation menu?
No, currently the only way to exit a game is by opening the PlayStation menu.
12. Can I use a keyboard to turn off my PS4?
No, you still need to turn off your PS4 using the power button on the console or the power button on the controller. The keyboard cannot perform this function.
With the steps provided above, you now know how to exit a game on PS4 using a keyboard effortlessly. Enjoy the convenience of using a keyboard for quick and easy navigation on your PS4!