How to enable USB on Windows 10?

If you are facing difficulties in using USB devices on your Windows 10 computer, there’s a possibility that the USB functionality is disabled. The good news is that enabling USB on Windows 10 is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to unlock USB functionality and ensure smooth connectivity with your devices.
Enabling USB on Windows 10
To enable USB functionality on Windows 10, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Access Device Manager
Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard, and from the displayed menu, select “Device Manager.” Alternatively, you can search for “Device Manager” in the Windows search box and click on the corresponding result.
Step 2: Locate Universal Serial Bus Controllers
Once the Device Manager is open, locate the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” option. Click on the arrow next to it to expand the list of USB controllers.
Step 3: Enable USB Controllers
Right-click on each controller listed under “Universal Serial Bus controllers” and select “Enable device” from the context menu that appears. Repeat this step for all the USB controllers listed.
Step 4: Restart Your Computer
After enabling all the USB controllers, it is recommended to restart your computer to apply the changes. Once the system restarts, you should be able to use USB devices without any further issues.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Why are my USB devices not working on Windows 10?
There can be various reasons for USB devices not working on Windows 10, including disabled USB functionality, outdated drivers, or hardware issues.
2. How can I check if USB functionality is disabled?
To check if USB functionality is disabled, you can open Device Manager and look for disabled USB controllers under “Universal Serial Bus controllers.”
3. Can I enable USB on Windows 10 using another method?
Enabling USB on Windows 10 through Device Manager is the recommended and standard method. However, some computer manufacturers offer alternative software or settings to manage USB functionality.
4. What should I do if enabling USB in Device Manager doesn’t work?
If enabling USB in Device Manager doesn’t resolve the issue, make sure you have updated USB drivers from the manufacturer’s website. If the problem persists, there may be an underlying hardware problem.
5. Why do I need to restart my computer after enabling USB controllers?
Restarting your computer ensures that the changes made to the USB controllers take effect. It allows Windows to properly initialize the USB devices.
6. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to open Device Manager?
Yes, you can press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager” from the menu, or you can use the shortcut Windows key + R, type “devmgmt.msc,” and hit enter to open Device Manager directly.
7. Can I enable/disable individual USB ports in Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to enable or disable individual USB ports through the Device Manager. Simply right-click on the corresponding USB Root Hub and select “Enable” or “Disable” as desired.
8. Is it possible to enable USB functionality without restarting the computer?
No, restarting the computer is necessary to apply the changes made to the USB controllers effectively.
9. How can I tell if a USB controller is enabled or disabled in Device Manager?
In Device Manager, if a USB controller is disabled, it will have a small downward-pointing arrow next to it.
10. What if I can’t find “Universal Serial Bus controllers” in Device Manager?
If you can’t find “Universal Serial Bus controllers” in Device Manager, it could indicate an issue with your USB drivers or a malfunctioning USB controller.
11. Do I need to update my USB drivers after enabling USB functionality?
Updating USB drivers is not mandatory after enabling USB functionality unless you are experiencing driver-related issues. However, keeping your drivers up to date is generally recommended for optimal performance.
12. Can enabling USB on Windows 10 erase my data?
Enabling USB on Windows 10 does not involve any data erasure. It is a simple configuration change to enable connectivity with USB devices, thereby allowing data transfer and usage.
By following the steps outlined in this article, you can enable USB functionality on your Windows 10 computer and eliminate any connectivity issues you might be experiencing. Remember to keep your USB drivers updated to ensure seamless performance.